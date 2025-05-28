New ‘Turn Up and Go’ bus services launch across Dunstable and Houghton Regis

Residents in Dunstable and Houghton Regis are being encouraged to take advantage of improvements to local bus services starting this June, which will see new buses, routes and improved frequencies.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local MP Alex Mayer hopped aboard one of the brand-new buses in Linmere. People living in the new community will for the first time have a service running every 15-minutes connecting them to Houghton Regis and Luton seven days a week.

It is part of an £9.7 million investment in local buses by Arriva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes, which come into effect from Sunday 1 June, include:

Alex Mayer MP with brand new bus

Route L – a new route connecting Linmere and Parkside Drive to Luton via Lewsey Farm and Luton & Dunstable Hospital, running every 15 minutes (every 30 minutes on Sundays).

A and Z loop – linking Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Tithe Farm, Luton Interchange and Luton Airport with buses every 15 minutes, day and night.

Route H – a direct service from Thorn to Luton and the Airport via Dunstable and the Busway, running every 30 minutes (hourly on Sundays) from early morning to late evening, every day of the week.

Routes X2 and X3 –offering better links from Leighton Buzzard to Apex Park, Clipstone Park, Stanbridge and Tilsworth, including more early and late services to link to Luton Airport.

The expanded timetable also mean buses will run as often as every 7–8 minutes along the Busway corridor between Dunstable, Luton Interchange and the Airport.

Bus fan Alex Mayer MP, who sits on the Transport Select Committee, and is a leading member of the cross-party Buses and Coaches group in Parliament, said the new services were good news: “It’s positive when new communities have access to transport services on their doorstep. Buses are crucial – they cut traffic and pollution and are key to tackling the climate crisis. But to keep them running, we need people to use them. Passengers are clear what they want – they want frequent and reliable services. It’s great that for so many residents, they can just turn up at the bus stop and be confident a bus will arrive shortly. I urge everyone to give these ‘Turn Up and Go’ routes a try.”

According to Arriva, punctuality on the area's services have improved by nearly a quarter over the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt King, Arriva’s Network Manager, celebrated the launch: “This £9.7 million investment in 30 brand new, low-emission buses marks a bold step forward for sustainable travel in our region. Our new 24/7 high-frequency network will transform connections between Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Luton and London Luton Airport - while proudly linking new and growing communities like Linmere and Thorn to our wider network. With great service and big improvements in punctuality, we’re giving people more reasons to leave the car at home and choose the bus with confidence.”

Emma Farrier, Linmere Marketing & Community Engagement Manager, added: “A regular and reliable bus service will be key to Linmere’s continued success with sustainable travel initiatives. We are very proud Linmere was the first residential development in the UK to achieve a Modeshift Stars Excellent Accreditation for its active travel plan last year. This new service will build on that success, giving residents more opportunity to choose sustainable travel options.”

Last week it was announced Leighton Buzzard's council-supported "L" bus services were being reduced, which Ms Mayer has said is "disappointing."

Ms Mayer also highlighted local initiatives to keep fares affordable - including multi-operator HipHop tickets for Luton and Dunstable, and £1 single fares for young people using Central Bedfordshire’s YP Card, backed by government funding.