OPINION: A Dream of Unity: One Earth, One Humanity
Fifteen years ago, I tried to share this vision through a humble Facebook page called One Earth, One Humanity. I had no funding, no organization behind me—just a seed of hope. The momentum faded, but the dream never left me.
Today, as division deepens and the world grows weary of fear and separation, I believe the time is right to try again.
That’s why I’ve relaunched One Earth, One Humanity—not as a protest or political campaign, but as a gentle call back to unity. It’s a call to remember who we truly are beneath the nations and names, the flags and fears.
We Are More Than the Borders We’ve Built
For too long, the systems we live in have taught us to compete instead of cooperate. They’ve drawn lines—between countries, races, ideologies—and convinced us that difference must mean division. But the human spirit is yearning for something more. Something kinder. Something truer.
The world is tired. People are tired. We’re tired of mistrust, tired of fear, and tired of being told we must live in a world where “us” and “them” can’t coexist. But deep within us, a quieter rhythm calls—a rhythm of peace, of belonging, of shared humanity.
This Is Not a Protest—It’s a Remembering
One Earth, One Humanity is not a movement against anything. It is a movement for something. It’s an invitation to say yes—
Yes to unity.
Yes to peace.
Yes to a world where no one rules over another.
Yes to food instead of flags.
Yes to cooperation over control.
Yes to remembering that we are one.
A Call to Global Leaders—and to You
This petition calls on global leaders—including António Guterres of the UN, Audrey Azoulay of UNESCO, Ursula von der Leyen of the EU, Ajay Banga of the World Bank, and the leaders of the G20—to commit to this vision of global unity.
But this isn’t just for leaders. It’s for every citizen of conscience. If you’ve ever felt that the divisions of this world are not our destiny… if you’ve ever imagined a world without fear, without war, without “othering”… then this call is for you.
We don’t need more walls. We need more bridges.
Let’s Plant the Seed
This petition is a seed. A small gesture of hope. A collective remembering of what it means to be human. And like all seeds, it needs soil. It needs care. It needs you.
Please read and sign the petition here:
Every signature matters. Every voice brings us closer. Let’s build a world where we don’t just share the Earth—but where we remember we are one.
With hope,
Zakir Hossain
Writer & Director | United Kingdom