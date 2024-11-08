£98,000 to tackle homelessness in Luton

Luton to benefit from emergency fund launched for rough sleepers this winter.

Funding is part of an immediate £10m emergency support package for rough sleepers announced by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Raynor.

Yesterday ministers across government met to discuss plans to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping for good. It follows £233m announced in the Autumn Budget to tackle homelessness.

The funding boost will save lives by ensuring rough sleepers have access to a safe and warm bed.

Over £98,000 will go direct to Luton Council and support the most vulnerable people in our city. Last year, a devastating 155 people died sleeping rough across the country.

Last week in the Budget, it was announced an additional £233m will go to tackling all forms of homelessness, taking total spending on reducing homelessness to nearly £1bn in 2025-26. This money will directly fund critical services to prevent homelessness and support people into secure, stable housing - helping those at risk of homelessness to pay deposits and negotiate with landlords, reducing the overall need for temporary accommodation.

Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister, chaired the first cross-government group on tackling homelessness yesterday. During the meeting the Deputy Prime Minister pledged to end “sticking plaster” measures, and instead tackle the root cause of the problem.

This action follows a sharp rise in rough sleeping, which is nearing record levels. Unprecedented numbers of children are in temporary accommodation and over 600 households in emergency accommodation in Luton.

The taskforce is one of the first steps in the government’s plan to develop a long-term strategy to tackle all forms of homelessness, bringing together the healthcare, justice and education systems.

Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, said:

“Anyone forced to sleep rough on our streets represents a complete failure of the broken system we've inherited. It's a national disgrace, and we can’t keep sticking plasters on it.

“We are approaching the harshest months of the year which is why we are taking immediate action to reach anyone sleeping rough and help them off the streets this winter.

“Bringing together Ministers across government is a crucial step to tackle this crisis at its root and ensure everyone has access to the basic right of safe and secure housing.”

These measures come alongside the government reinvesting in the NHS, increasing wages for the lowest earners and building an economy that will grow to create opportunity for all.

This funding is just one branch of the government’s wider drive to fix the housing crisis. Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions will be abolished through the Renters’ Rights Bill, immediately putting an end to one of the leading causes of homelessness.

Alongside this, the government will deliver the biggest boost in social and affordable housing in a generation, with £500m in new funding for the Affordable Homes Programme delivering up to 5,000 new social homes. Councils will also be able to keep 100% of receipts from all Right to Buy sales, enabling them to re-invest in more social housing available for families.

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, said:

“I welcome this package of support for Luton, which will protect those who are homeless or sleeping rough and ensure they have access to a safe and warm place to sleep this winter. This is a crucial step from our Labour Government to tackle this crisis head on and I support the cross-government work being done to ensure everyone has access to a safe and secure home. “

Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North, said:

““Everyone, particularly children, should have a place to call home. And it’s fantastic that this emergency fund will help us deliver that here in Luton. I look forward to working with our new government, Luton Borough Council and charities to end homelessness in our city.”

Hazel Simmons, Leader of Luton Borough Council, said:

“Homelessness and rough sleeping is an ongoing challenge here in Luton, and as we move into winter I know that challenge will only grow. That’s why I welcome this money from the new government - so we can help people to access a warm and safe place to sleep. I look forward to working with our MPs in Luton - Rachel and Sarah as well as Ministers from across government to tackle homelessness here in Luton.”