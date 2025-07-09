Rachel Hopkins MP welcomes Luton filmmakers to Parliament

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, hosted Luton’s rising filmmakers, brother and sister duo Niyadre and Jadean Taylor, in Parliament for an official screening of their latest documentary, Beyond the Rush.

The event marked a significant moment not just for the pair’s filmmaking journey, but also for the wider Caribbean community in Luton, whose vibrant legacy and cultural contributions are at the heart of the film.

Commissioned and funded by the British Film Institute Doc Society, Beyond the Rush offers an insightful and moving exploration of the Caribbean community's vital impact on Luton—from the arrival of the Windrush generation to the present day. Through interviews, archival footage, and coverage of iconic local celebrations like the Luton Carnival, the documentary paints a rich picture of resilience, influence, and heritage.

The screening in Westminster was a proud moment for Luton, shining a national spotlight on young, local talent and the untold stories of the Caribbean diaspora in the town. It brought together Members of Parliament, councillors and proud representatives of Luton’s Caribbean community for an engaging and emotional celebration of identity, contribution, and cultural pride.

Beyond the Rush is expected to continue its journey with community screenings and educational use. It will also be showing at Bute Street Film Festival on Saturday 2nd August. Find out more information and get tickets here - FESTIVAL PROGRAMME | Bute Street Festival

Speaking after the event, the film’s creators Niyadre and Jadean Taylor said:

“It was an honour to have ‘Beyond The Rush’ screened in Parliament, alongside councillors from London and Luton, and key figures from the Notting Hill and Luton carnival communities.

“The screening sparked a powerful discussion around how we can protect and sustain vital cultural events and institutions across England for future generations. Receiving such a visceral response to the film’s themes of community and resilience in such an iconic space for change was deeply moving.

“We are grateful to Luton South and South Bedfordshire MP Rachel Hopkins for recognising the film’s social and political significance. ‘Beyond The Rush’ offers an important voice to the Caribbean community in Luton as a chance to reflect on a vibrant cultural past and consider the present. The film was created to provoke both introspection and meaningful change within the community.”

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire said:

“It was a pleasure to host Niyadre and Jadean in Parliament for an official screening of their documentary.

‘Beyond the Rush’ highlighted just how vital our Caribbean community has been in shaping both the economic and cultural growth of our town, and the lasting impact this has left up to the present day. The documentary was filled with archival footage from over the years, sparking warm memories and lots of nostalgia for many of our Luton community.

Niyadre and Jadean’s talent, passion and determination shone through this project. I am always pleased to meet and encourage our young creatives in Luton – we are bursting at the seams with brilliant talent from filmmaking and production to art and music, and I cannot wait to see them continue to thrive.”