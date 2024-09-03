Rider safety: Pass wide and slow

By Ashleigh Beswick
Contributor
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 12:28 BST
Over 200 rides are going on all over the world to raise awareness of the dangers horse riders have to face being on the road.

A group of adults and children who regularly have to ride on the road are doing an awareness ride around slip end, Farley Hill and Caddington to raise awareness about passing horses and carts on the roads.

It’s becoming increasingly dangerous as a lot of road users are unsure of how to pass or don't just care when passing dangerously.

A lot of riders now wear cameras to feel safe. We have support from the local police and road safety teams from Luton and Central Beds who meeting up on Caddington Green with systems to show the public the dangers and how it actually feels when riding on the roads.

It will be on Saturday 14th September, starting at 10am from our yard on Luton Road Markyate, aiming to be on the green in Caddington for around 12 to rest the horses an hand out some leaflets.

