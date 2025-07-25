Stay safe near water, local MP urges

Alex Mayer MP

As the peak holiday season begins and people flock to the Grand Union Canal and local rivers, MP Alex Mayer is urging families across Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency to take extra care around open water.

Marking World Drowning Prevention Day (today Friday 25 July), Ms Mayer has teamed up with the Canal & River Trust – which cares for 200 miles of waterways in London and the South East – to remind people to keep out of the water as this summer shapes up to be one of the hottest on record.

Summer is one of the busiest times of the year for Britain’s canals and rivers. And with record-breaking temperatures, and prolonged dry spells so far - and more hot weather predicted by the Met Office - the Trust says its waterways are already proving particularly popular.

Around 450 people drowned in England last year, according to the National Water Safety Forum, with over half of these tragedies occurring at inland waters such as canals, rivers and lakes. Despite the heat, canal and river water remains dangerously cold – often below 16°C – which can shock the body on impact.

Ms Mayer is urging people and families to follow the Canal & River Trust’s message to Stay SAFE – Stay Away From the Edge – and to share this with children. She also highlighted simple summer tips such as relaxing in the shade of waterside trees instead of going into the water.

Ms Mayer said: “Canals like the Grand Union are a wonderful place to relax, exercise and enjoy nature. But they can also be dangerous. With this summer having already brought record-breaking heat, and the Met Office saying warmer weather could be on the way come August, I’m urging everyone to stay safe and stay out of the water.”

Canal & River Trust Director for London & South East Ros Daniels said: “Our waterways around Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard are a lovely place to spend time on warm summer days, but the best way to enjoy canals is on them or beside them, not in them. As well as the potential dangers that lie under the surface of untreated water, our canals are working navigations, and there are particular hazards around locks and weirs.

“Our charity’s website contains a wealth of information on water safety, including special advice for teenagers, parents of young children and dog walkers. By being aware of the risks then we can all stay safe.”

Many drowning deaths also involve everyday activities such as walking or running near water, suggesting that dozens of those who lose their lives never intending to enter it. Further summer safety tips can be found here: https://canalrivertrust.org.uk/support-us/our-campaigns/safety-on-our-waterways/summer-water-safety.

The Canal & River Trust also runs its Explorers Water Safety Programme, aimed at children, to teach them about the dangers of open water.