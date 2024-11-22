Sue Ryder launches festive appeal for pre-loved items ahead of Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

National palliative care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder, is urging the public to embrace the spirit of the season and consider having a pre-Christmas clear out to help the charity be there for more people approaching the end of life or living with grief this Christmas.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity is hoping that people will feel motivated to de-clutter their cupboards, toy boxes and wardrobes and donate all once-loved items to their local Sue Ryder shop. A festive clear-out will also provide other shoppers with an affordable and sustainable way to fill stockings and space under their trees this Christmas.

Commenting on the benefits of a big pre-Christmas clear out, Anthony Barlow, Senior Regional Manager at Sue Ryder said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The build up to Christmas is a hugely busy time for our shops, with people feeling the festive buzz, soaking up the atmosphere on the high street and wanting to give something back. Our charity shops have an important part to play at Christmas, not only do they offer a place to shop for affordable gifts, but they’ll be raising funds to support people at the most difficult time of their lives.

The charity is hoping that people will feel motivated to de-clutter their cupboards, toy boxes and wardrobes and donate all once-loved items to their local Sue Ryder shop.

“Having a good clear out now will allow you to free up space for any surprises Father Christmas has in store, and by donating, you’ll help ensure people don’t grieve or die feeling alone and in pain at Christmas.”

Sue Ryder also accepts furniture, so if it’s a piece you’ve fallen out of love with or need to make room for the festive celebrations, book the charity’s free furniture collection service, available via its website.

The charity has just under 400 shops in high streets, retail parks and shopping centres across the UK, with money raised going towards its hospices, palliative care hubs and range of bereavement services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can donate quality toys, clothes, household goods, electricals, bric-a-brac, and books, as well as accessories and collectibles at Sue Ryder shops or by visiting Donate to your local charity shop | Sue Ryder .