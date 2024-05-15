The Mall Luton marks Mental Health Awareness Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week from Monday 13th to Sunday 19th May, The Mall Luton are shining a light on some of the ways they mark the occasion throughout the year online and on social media.

The national week, organised by the Mental Health Foundation, encourages people to talk more about their mental health troubles in order to destigmatise the issue, and encourage help where needed. The theme for this year is ‘Moments for Movement’, and has focussed on how important movement is for mental health.

The Mall is offering moments of reflection across their social media and website this week, sharing one piece of information or tip per day on ways their visitors can take a moment to prioritise their mental health. Such tips have included signposting local charities, such as MIND BLMK, Samaritans and Total Wellbeing, promoting their Quiet Hour on Tuesdays 9am – 10am (which features reduced music and screen usage for a more calming atmosphere) as well as poetry pieces from James McInerney.

The Mall is also welcoming a variety of charities and organisations to the centre this week, including MIND BLMK, Headway Luton and Total Wellbeing, to encourage friendly face-to-face conversations for what can be difficult topics to broach.

The Mall Luton - Poem

Alongside this, The Mall is proud to put their words into action, and offers training for select staff for mental health first aid. Across the team, there is a combination of advanced and standard mental health first aiders to lend a listening ear to other employees and customers who may be vulnerable.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, commented “We are proud to be supporters of mental health awareness, not just for Mental Health Awareness Week but everyday here at The Mall. We hope that our posts throughout the week encourage our shoppers to think about what their mental health means to them, and encourage discussion around the matter with their friends and families.”