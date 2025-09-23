The sound of confidence: How radio hosting helped me speak up

By Sara Mohyuddin, Youth Ambassador, at Att10tive

Growing up, I was never what you’d call shy, but I definitely wasn't the most confident person in a room full of strangers.

The thought of expressing my opinions or even just starting a conversation with someone new often left me feeling tongue-tied. It was a constant struggle to articulate my thoughts clearly, and I often felt that my voice wasn't being heard. That all changed when I discovered the incredible world of radio hosting with Att10tive.

Stepping into the studio and sitting behind the microphone became an experience that reshaped how I see myself and my ability to connect with others.

A Microphone and a New Mindset

At Att10tive we have a wide variety of opportunities and one of the ones I took up was radio hosting. When I first started, the idea of going live on air felt completely overwhelming. I worried about what I would say, whether my voice would crack, or if I would run out of things to talk about. The nerves were real. But with each show I hosted, I began to realise that the microphone wasn’t a barrier, it was a powerful tool for connection. It gave me a safe, structured space to practice speaking up and sharing my views without the pressure of a face-to-face conversation.

I started to experiment with my tone, my pace, and the energy of my voice. I learned to think on my feet, to transition smoothly between topics, and to make listeners feel like they were part of a friendly conversation. The more I hosted, the more natural it felt. The microphone was no longer just a piece of equipment; it was my instrument for communication.

Beyond the Studio: Building Life Skills on Air

The lessons I learned in the radio booth went far beyond just talking. They were practical life skills that helped me grow in ways I never expected.

Firstly, there was the art of clear communication. On the radio, every word counts. You have to be concise, engaging, and easy to understand. This practice taught me how to articulate my ideas effectively, whether I was in a classroom, a meeting, or just chatting with friends. I learned to speak with purpose and intention, ensuring my message was received clearly.

Secondly, radio taught me how to stay calm under pressure. Live radio is unpredictable. There are technical glitches, unexpected call-ins, and moments when you have to improvise. Learning to handle these moments with a calm demeanour was a massive confidence booster. I realised that even when things don’t go perfectly, you can still deliver a successful show. This skill has proven invaluable in everyday life, helping me navigate stressful situations with greater ease.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, radio taught me how to build connections. By creating a welcoming and friendly atmosphere through my tone and energy, I could make listeners feel connected to the show. It’s a skill that translates directly to forming bonds with new people in my daily life. It’s about more than just talking; it’s about listening, empathising, and creating a space where everyone feels comfortable.

A Message to Other Young People in Luton

The confidence I gained from radio hosting didn’t stay within the walls of the studio. It followed me everywhere. Being a student at Sixth Form college, I found myself contributing more actively in class discussions, feeling more assertive in meetings, and even stepping up to take on leadership roles I might have shied away from before. The microphone helped me find a new level of self-assurance that I can now use in every aspect of my life.

For any young person in Luton who struggles with speaking up or feels like their voice isn’t being heard, I highly recommend exploring opportunities like radio hosting. It might feel challenging at first, but with each session, you get better. Confidence isn't something you are born with; it's something you build through experience and practice. The more you put yourself out there, the more natural it feels, and that newfound confidence can truly change the way you see yourself.

Radio hosting has shown me that the microphone can be more than a tool for broadcasting; it can be a catalyst for personal growth. It’s proof that with the right opportunities, young people have the power to find their voice and use it to inspire others and make a positive change in their communities.

For more information on Att10tive check out our website Att10tive.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.