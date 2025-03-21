University celebrates multiple radio award nominations at Amplify Awards

The University of Bedfordshire’s on-campus community radio station, Radio LaB, has been shortlisted for multiple prizes at the Student Radio Association’s (SRA) Amplify Awards.

The station has been nominated for:

Most Improved Station

Student Radio Moment of the Year – Big Weekend coverage

Student Radio Moment of the Year – Murder Mystery

Best Fundraising Initiative – Emma’s fundraising for BLMK

One of the standout nominations – Student Radio Moment of the Year for the station’s Big Weekend coverage – highlights the efforts of a group of students who dedicated their time to providing live coverage from the three-day festival which took place in Luton last May.

Volunteering with Radio LaB, the team interviewed several music artists from the BBC Introducing stage, and also had the opportunity to speak with behind-the-mic stars, such as Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Greg James.

Another nomination – Best Fundraising Initiative – recognises the incredible efforts of student volunteer Emma, who challenged herself to complete a 100km roller skate throughout January to raise money for local mental health charity, Mind BLMK. The initiative concluded in a special live broadcast as she skated her final 10km while speaking to Radio LaB presenters.

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and co-ordinator of Radio LaB, said: “Being shortlisted for four Amplify Awards is a fantastic achievement for our students, reflecting both their passion for radio and the professional standards they bring to everything they do. From live event coverage to creative storytelling and fundraising, these nominations showcase the depth of talent at Radio LaB.

“More than just a student radio station, Radio LaB is a vibrant space where students from all backgrounds can experiment, collaborate, and develop skills in a fun and supportive environment. I hope this recognition encourages even more students to discover the opportunities radio and podcasting can offer.”

Radio LaB’s nomination success once again demonstrates the University’s Career Powered Education approach, which ensures students gain real-world experience and industry-relevant skills to prepare them for the workplace. The station’s industry-standard facilities provide students with hands-on opportunities in broadcasting and production – helping to shape future media professionals.

Kathie Pugh, Acting Head of the School of Arts and Creative Industries, added: “We are delighted that Radio LaB has once again received nominations at the Amplify Awards, this year in four categories. The hard work and dedication of the radio team under Terry Lee's leadership has been rewarded with these nominations and we wish the team all the best for the awards night!”

The Amplify Awards will take place during the SRA Conference, held in Salford from 31 March to 2 April 2025.