University holds events to celebrate LGBT+ History Month

This February, the University of Bedfordshire is celebrating LGBT+ History Month with a series of events around campus. Highlights include an inspiring talk from an award-winning author sharing his journey, along with a variety of interactive activities hosted by the Students’ Union.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday, February 12, between 1pm – 3pm on the ground floor of the Luton campus library, author Malcolm Mackenzie will host an event to talk about writing his book, as well as sharing anecdotes, some queer history and advice on how to self-publish.

Students, staff and the local community are invited to come along for the event, where they can hear from Malcolm and ask questions about his life and career. Click here to register your attendance: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/meet-malcolm-mackenzie-author-of-queerbook-for-our-lgbt-history-month-2025-tickets-1205424159109

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm is an award-winning journalist and author of ‘Queerbook’, the non-fiction hit described as a ‘whistlestop tour through queer history and culture featuring an A-Z of camp icons as well as protest timelines, changing terminology, iconic artists, music, film and more.’

Malcolm Mackenzie, author

Speaking about the event, Malcom said: "Being LGBTQ+ comes with a rich cultural and social history but, unlike communities drip-fed ancestral heritage, ours largely remains hidden. As a rule, parents and teachers do not sit us on their knees and tell us exciting tales of queer heroes. The exploits or our forebears are largely kept from us.

"People talk about the ‘queer community’ or ‘gay community’ but it really doesn’t exist. We don’t all grow up on the same street; you have to seek out and make friends with LGBTQ+ people and, over time, if you’re lucky, you become part of a community."

Alongside this exciting event, Bedfordshire’s Students’ Union is hosting events throughout the week for students and staff to get involved in discovering more about the rich history of LGBT+ people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, February 24 in the Metro Bar on the Luton campus, Beds SU are hosting a film night showing ‘Rocketman’, the award-winning musical biopic based on the life, music and career of Elton John.

Later that week on Wednesday, February 26, the SU are hosting an evening of fun, games and discussion with the LGBT+ History Month Celebration Evening. Drag Bingo will return to the Metro Bar, following a Q&A panel session with special guest speakers.

To find out more about Beds SU events for students and staff this LGBT+ History Month, click here.