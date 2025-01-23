Who should be the first Honorary Freewoman or Freeman of Dunstable for 57 years?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
May 2025 will mark 40 years since the formation of Dunstable Town Council, and 140 years since the creation of the Borough of Dunstable by Queen Victoria. To help commemorate this significant moment in the town’s history, the Town Council is inviting residents past and present to suggest suitable candidates.
The title of Honorary Freewoman or Freeman is granted to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the community, embodying the spirit, resilience, and pride of Dunstable. This rare distinction is a celebration of those who have dedicated their lives to improving the town, inspiring others, and shaping its future.
How to Nominate:
Residents are encouraged to submit suggestions by detailing the candidate's achievements, contributions, and why they deserve this honour. Submissions should be sent to the Town Clerk and Chief Executive, Paul Hodson and either sent via email to [email protected], or by post to Dunstable Town Council, Grove House, 76 High Street North, LU6 1NF.
The decision on any honours to be made will be decided by a meeting of the Town Council held for that sole purpose.
The decision to reintroduce the nomination process during the Council’s 40th anniversary highlights the Council’s commitment to honouring the legacy of outstanding individuals and preserving Dunstable’s rich history.
Town Mayor Councillor Louise O‘’Riordan said: "This is a truly historic moment for Dunstable, as we recognise and honour those who have shaped our town and its future. By celebrating their remarkable contributions, we not only acknowledge their dedication but inspire others to continue building a vibrant, thriving community."
Don’t miss the opportunity to honour someone who has made a lasting impact on Dunstable. Suggestions must be received by Friday 14 March 4 pm.