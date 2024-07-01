Anastacia UK Tour 2025: I’m Outta Love singer to celebrate 25th anniversary with UK tour - how to get tickets
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Pop superstar Anastacia has announced the UK leg of her “Not That Kind” tour for 2025!
The “I’m Outta Love” singer is set to tour Europe to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album, “Not That Kind,” with dates scheduled for Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow and a hallowed performance at London’s Palladium to end her UK performances with.
Speaking about the European tour dates in a missive sent by Live Nation, Anastacia revealed: “I am beyond excited to be on the road again in Europe and blessed to get to come and perform in so many gorgeous places to my very special family.”
“I didn’t get to do a tour for my first album which makes this all the more special. I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since ‘Not That Kind’, we will be sure to celebrate in true Anastacia style. It’ll be one big anniversary party. I can’t wait to see you all there!”
The pop star’s debut album helped her breakthrough into the UK music scene upon its release in October 2000, with the lead single “I’m Outta Love” peaking at number four in the UK singles chart upon release, while the album peaked at the second position on the UK album charts, starting a run of four album release all peaking inside the top 10.
Where is Anastacia performing in the United Kingdom?
Anastacia will be performing at the following locations on the following dates:
- April 16 2025: Guildhall, Portsmouth
- April 17 2025: Forum, Bath
- April 19 2025: Swansea Arena, Swansea
- April 25 2025: Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow
- April 27 2025: New Theatre, Oxford
- April 28 2025: Symphony Hall, Birmingham
- April 30 2025: O2 Apollo, Manchester
- May 1 2025: Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
- May 3 2025: O2 City Hall, Newcastle
- May 4 2025: Barbican, York
- May 5 2025: The Palladium, London
When and where can I get tickets to see Anastacia on her UK tour?
Presale access
Those with access to O2 Priority will be the first to have access to tickets to see Anastacia on her UK tour in 2025, with presales taking place from July 3 2024 at 10am, followed by Live Nation presales occurring a day later on July 4 2024 at 10am.
Both of those presales windows are set to close on Friday July 5 at 9am.
General ticket sales
For those who may not have access to presale tickets, general ticket sales for Anastacia’s UK tour will go on sale on Friday July 5 2024 at 10am through Ticketmaster in the United Kingdom.
What could Anastacia perform on her UK tour?
Several of Anastacia’s recent performances have involved a symphony orchestra, so we’re going back to her last UK appearances to look at what she performed.
On June 21 2023 during her set at Standon Calling, the pop star performed the following set (Credit: Setlist.FM)
- Not That Kind
- Freak of Nature
- Paid My Dues
- Sick and Tired
- Best Days (Die Toten Hosen cover)
- Everything Burns
- Sweet Child o' Mine (Guns N’ Roses cover)
- Why'd You Lie to Me
- One Day in Your Life
- I'm Outta Love
- Left Outside Alone
Will you be going to see Anastacia celebrate the 25th anniversary of her debut album? Did you see Anastacia on one of her first shows in the United Kingdom many moons ago? We’d love to hear from you - drop a comment down below or email the writer at [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.