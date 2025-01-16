Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are apps available for almost any facet of musical learning you can think of

Some will listen along as you play a real-life instrument, and give feedback

Others even allow you to practice on virtual, onscreen instruments

Many of the most popular music apps are a subscription-based service, but others are free or offer free trials

Learning is a lifelong journey, and it’s never too late to try something new.

In the digital age, people increasingly turn to technology to help. Some of the world’s most popular apps, especially among those classified as educational, are those aimed at helping people pick up a new skill - like a language or learning to drive.

We’ve taken a look at some of the most popular and highly-rated apps for learning music, whether that be basic theory, a specific instrument, singing, or more advanced skills. Learning and playing music is thought to be linked to many benefits, even as an adult. According to the Music Institute of Chicago, these can include enhancing cognitive function by exercising your brain, reducing stress, and building confidence and self-esteem.

To do this, we sorted through the most popular free ‘education’ apps in the Apple App Store for users in Great Britain (as of Thursday, 16 January), and curated a list of those aimed specifically at teaching musical skills. This means that we’ve excluded some high-rated education apps, including those primarily aimed at teaching language, classroom apps, and those that are more game than study tool. Although we sorted by free, it’s worth noting that most have either additional features or membership options which you’ll need to pay for.

Here are five of the top-rated education apps for Apple devices which can help you begin your musical education:

There are a number of popular apps to help you learn everything from songwriting to playing the piano | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

1. Duolingo

Duolingo is currently rated the number 1 education app in Great Britain for iPhone users (number 4 for iPads), rated 4.7 stars out of 5 by about 700 thousand users. The app is a juggernaut in the world of free language learning, but not everyone knows that it also offers music education.

Using its familiar, game-like, and bite-sized lesson format, the Duolingo course will teach you all about musical theory, like reading music and identifying different notes. But it also has interactive elements that will let you practice and learn to play basic songs on onscreen piano keys.

A recent user who tried Duolingo music and shared his experience on Reddit wrote: “Having completed the first unit I’m quite happy and impressed because in a short period of time I do feel like I am reading piano notes... What I will say is is that while I only might do one or two lessons a day for a foreign language, I’ve tried each song at least five times.”

While classified as free, this app does offer in-app purchases. Duolingo is suitable for children aged 4 and up. You can find it in the Apple App Store here.

2. Simply Piano

Rated 4.7 stars out of 5 by nearly 150 thousand users, Simply Piano is currently ranked 53rd overall for education in the UK. It is exactly what it sounds like - an app aimed at helping you learn to play the piano or keyboard.

Simply Piano has courses for beginners wanting to learn the basics step-by-step to advanced musicians. You can use it with a real instrument by placing it on top, and choosing a song from its vast (and surprisingly modern) library. The app can hear you play, and give you instant feedback. You can even slow down library songs, so you can learn at your own pace. On top of that, if you don’t have a real, physical piano, you can try the app’s Touch Courses with 3D Touch - to turn your device into a virtual keyboard.

One recent user wrote: “I have always wanted to be able to play the piano and after a couple of months on the app, I find that I can read and play (basic) sheet music! I am a complete beginner and have very little musical talent but have been so many times where I’ve said to myself, Oh my god, look at me! I’m actually playing the piano.’ The app is simple in design and the gamification of it means it’s a joy to play the piano.”

While Simply Piano is free to download, it uses a subscription model with a wide range of standard and premium plans available. These range in price from £13.99 to £125.99. Simply Piano is suitable for children aged 4 and up. You can find it in the Apple App Store here.

3. Simply Guitar

Another musical app designed by JoyTunes, this one focuses on guitar. It is rated 4.6 stars out of 5 by nearly 50 thousand users, and is currently the 89th most popular education app overall in Great Britain.

Similar to its piano-oriented counterpart, Simply Guitar can listen along while you play, giving you helpful feedback. You can also learn chords, songs, and different playing techniques with high-quality video lessons. You’ll even learn how to tune your own guitar - with the app having a built-in tuner.

A recent user wrote: “[There are] loads of chords and finger picking to practice while waiting for new content. If [I had] time I can use this app all day long, there’s so much to do.”

While Simply Guitar is free to download, it uses a subscription model with a wide range of standard and premium plans available. These range in price from £19.99 to £109.99. Simply Guitar is suitable for children aged 4 and up. You can find it in the Apple App Store here.

Some apps can even listen as you play along and give feedback | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

4. Yousician

Rated 4.5 starts out of 5 by about 19 thousand users, Yousician can help you learn learn to play the guitar, bass, or even singing and vocals. It is currently rated 104th overall in education apps in Great Britain.

With content available for all levels, Yousician helps you learn as you play with an interactive lesson format. Its video tutorials break learning down into simple steps, and the app lets you track your progress as you master new skills and songs. Its library of songs is also regularly updated (currently, they’ve got a big Billie Eilish promotion going on, for fans).

One reviewer wrote: “Now I don't usually bother with writing reviews BUT this has to be said... Coming home and hearing ‘Under the Bridge’ [by the Red Hot Chili Peppers] being played by my 10 year old son is a super proud dad moment. My son had tried a few different guitar teachers, but unfortunately none of them he clicked with... Now my son comes home, jumps on his guitar for a half hour class on Yousician. Sometimes he is so into it he just keeps playing without a thought of time.”

Yousician is free to download and offers a free trial period. After that it requires a subscription, which start at £62.99 per year. Yousicianis suitable for children aged 4 and up. You can find it in the Apple App Store here.

5. BBC Maestro

Sometimes, learning via an app can feel a little impersonal. That’s where options like BBC Maestro come in - and on top of that, your teachers will all be experts in their field. The app is currently 134th overall in education apps for Great Britain, and has a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5.

BBC Maestro offers courses on a wide array of subjects, created by top industry experts. This adds up to over a thousand bite-sized video lessons, to be streamed at your leisure. For aspiring musicians it has a tidy portfolio of extraordinary options. From basic singing lessons with Eric Vetro (who has been a vocal coach to Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and P!nk, among others); to songwriting with Gary Barlow; to learning the ins-and-outs of music production with Uptown Funk producer Mark Ronson, the app has you covered.

One recent user wrote: “It was really interesting learning about what a music producer actually does, something you don’t really understand if you’re not a musician... Realising the range of skills they need, from managing people to the technicalities of production, was a real eye opener. The course also gives great encouragement and instruction to music lovers who just want to create for themselves.”

While you can download BBC Maestro for free, it requires a subscription to use. These start at $47.40 per year for one course. BBC Maestro is suitable for children aged 12 and up. You can find it in the Apple App Store here.

