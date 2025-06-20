Att10tive, Delivering a Gang and Knife Crime Awareness Workshop to Thornhill Primary Students in Houghton Regis

Att10tive, Bedfordshire’s leading youth engagement social enterprise, has delivered an interactive workshop on gang crime and knife crime to primary-age students at Thornhill Primary School in Houghton Regis this summer.

The initiative, part of Att10tive’s ongoing commitment to early intervention and community safety, was met with overwhelmingly positive feedback from the young participants.

The workshop called solutions, tailored for Thornhill’s vibrant and high-achieving students, used age-appropriate activities and open discussion to help children understand the risks of gang involvement and knife crime, and to empower them to make safe choices.

Att10tive’s Managing Director, Montell Neufville, commented:

“It is vital that we start these conversations early. By equipping young people with knowledge and confidence, we can prevent harm before it happens. The enthusiasm and maturity shown by Thornhill’s students was truly inspiring.”

Feedback collected from the pupils highlighted how much they valued the sessions. Many described feeling “more confident to say no,” and “better able to help friends make the right choices.” Others said the workshops helped them “understand why carrying a knife is never the answer” and made them feel “safer and stronger.” Teachers at Thornhill Primary praised the workshops for supporting the school’s outstanding personal development provision, as recognised in their recent Ofsted report.

Students at Thornhill Primary responded very positively to the gang and knife crime workshops delivered by Att10tive. Feedback collected from the young participants highlighted several key points:

Many students said the workshops were fun, engaging, and informative.

They particularly enjoyed working in groups with their friends and found the presenters encouraging and knowledgeable.

Students appreciated the use of videos, which they described as interesting and helpful for understanding the issues.

Several pupils reported feeling safer and more confident after learning about gangs and knife crime, and valued learning how crime is dealt with and what support is available locally.

The interactive group activities and clear explanations from presenters were frequently mentioned as highlights.

When asked for suggestions, students expressed a strong desire for more workshops like these, wanting longer sessions, more time for group discussions, and additional videos and interactive activities. Some also requested less collection of personal information and more opportunities to get out of their seats and participate actively.

The workshop at Thornhill Primary had a significant and positive influence on young people’s perceptions of safety and gang violence. Feedback and observations from Att10tive’s delivery, as well as broader evidence from similar workshops, highlight several key impacts:

Students gained a clearer understanding of the dangers and consequences of gang involvement and knife crime. The workshops used real-life stories, interactive activities, and discussions to make the risks relatable and memorable. Empowerment and Confidence: Many students reported feeling more confident about making safe choices and saying “no” to peer pressure. They learned specific strategies for staying safe, managing difficult situations, and where to seek help if needed.

Overall, the workshops fostered a sense of empowerment, increased students’ knowledge about the risks of gang and knife crime, and encouraged them to make safer, more informed decisions in their daily lives.

Thornhill Primary, a school at the heart of Houghton Regis, is committed to nurturing confident, resilient, and well-rounded learners. Safeguarding lead Denise Bond said;

“We want our children to believe in themselves and be prepared for the world beyond school. Att10tive’s workshops have given them practical tools to stay safe and be positive role models in our community.”

Att10tive’s work in Bedfordshire has been widely recognised for its impact, with over 100 workshops delivered across the county and strong partnerships with schools, police, and local authorities. The charity’s youth-led, skills-based approach continues to make a real difference in tackling exploitation and violence among young people.

For more information about Att10tive’s programmes or to enquire about workshops and what we do, please visit website; Att10tive.com