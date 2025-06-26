Celebrations at Houstone School as Ofsted Praises high ambition for all pupils

Pupils and staff at Houstone School in Houghton Regis are celebrating after receiving praise from Ofsted following their first full inspection since opening in September 2022.

The report, published on the school’s website this week, highlights high standards of behaviour, and the strong quality of education delivered

Inspectors rated the school ‘Good’ across all areas - Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, and Leadership and Management, commending the school's calm, respectful culture and well-structured curriculum. “The school is a calm, safe place for pupils to study and work hard,” the report notes. “Pupils behave well, and many have good attitudes to their studies. Lessons proceed without interruption, so pupils have opportunity to really concentrate on their learning.”

The positive behaviour of pupils was a standout feature, with Ofsted inspectors recognising that clear routines, effective systems, and high expectations ensure a focused learning environment. The report highlights that “pupils are polite, hardworking and want to live up to the school’s expectations,” and that “reduced suspensions and exclusions show the school’s approach is working.” Principal Elizabeth English said:

“We are delighted with the outcome of this inspection, which recognises the hard work, integrity, and care shown by our school community. We are proud of our pupils and how they rise to the high expectations we set together. I also acknowledge that the report does identify some areas we need to be better at; I resolve to do this in partnership with staff, pupils and parents.”

The school’s curriculum was described as “ambitious” and “very well designed,” with teaching that is “carefully sequenced” to ensure pupils build their knowledge effectively. Staff were praised for their good subject knowledge and for using effective strategies to check pupils’ understanding. The report also highlighted the school’s wider offer, including its rich extracurricular programme: “Pupils enjoy the growing number of clubs, trips and other experiences complementing school life… From boxing and cooking to chess and art, there is a lot on offer.”

Stuart Lock, CEO of Advantage Schools, which oversees Houstone, commented: “We are very proud of what the team at Houstone School has achieved in just three years. This report recognises the exceptional commitment to ensuring that Houstone School achieves its mission of providing an excellent education for all pupils in Houghton Regis”.