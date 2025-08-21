Challney High School for Boys celebrate GCSE success

Vithush from Challney High School for Boys was among highflyers today this GCSE Results Day, pictured with his dad and peer.

Year 11 students at Challney High School for Boys, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, are celebrating another year of outstanding GCSE results.

The Luton school, part of the Chiltern Learning Trust and Ofsted Outstanding since 2007, continues its tradition of robust academic outcomes which provide its students with greater agency over their life choices, whether it be continuing their studies or commencing employment.Indeed, the most recent 2023 Ofsted report highlighted how ‘Challney boys are immensely proud of their school and the outstanding way they rise to expectations is a well-established feature of school life’.

This year, there is much to celebrate with 7 students achieving 7–9 grades in all 10 subjects.

Special recognition goes to those students who achieved exceptional results, including, Sadi Hussain, who achieved the maximum possible 10 grade 9s - a spectacular achievement.

Vitush among students at Challney High School for Boys celebrating their outstanding GCSE results.

In addition, Vithush Vasanthakumar achieved 9 grade 9s and 1 grade 8.

Another highflyer was Elkady Mohammed Karim who achieved 5 grade 9s, 3 grade 8s and 1 grade 6.

Mark Mailer, Headteacher at Challney High School for Boys, said: “A huge well done to all the Year 11 students today, I am truly delighted with the results they have collectively achieved.

"The level of determination and resilience demonstrated has been nothing short of incredible, they are indeed a credit to our school and we are very proud of their accomplishments. Both the students and all our staff have worked tirelessly to help secure these excellent results and they are a testament to the school’s constant commitment to achieving excellence.

Sadi from Challney High School for Boys achieved the maximum possible 10 Grade 9s, pictured celebrating his GCSE results

"Thank you too to the parents and carers of Year 11 whose continued support has helped them reach this important milestone. It is demonstrably evident that our parental body remains one of our greatest strengths.”

Mr Aabid Khan, Deputy Headteacher, added: “We are all thrilled with our students’ outcomes. They are richly deserved, as they have worked tremendously hard over their time here with us, and they have reaped the reward of this commitment.”

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “A huge congratulations to all Year 11 students receiving their GCSE results today. Your achievements and progress are truly remarkable, and I hope you take the time to celebrate this important milestone.

At Chiltern Learning Trust, our mission is to educate, inspire, and empower every student - a goal our dedicated teachers, staff, and school community work towards every single day. I wish all Year 11s every success as they continue their educational journey, whether that’s moving on to Sixth Form, college, or another learning pathway.”

For further information on Challney High School for Boys, visit www.challneyboys.co.uk