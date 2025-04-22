Free breakfast club opens in Luton South and South Bedfordshire with a visit from Labour’s Education Secretary

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson MP and Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire, at Denbigh Primary School

The Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson MP, visited Denbigh Primary School with Rachel Hopkins MP this morning to celebrate their free breakfast club – one of two in Luton South and South Bedfordshire included as part of the government’s early adopter’s rollout.

The Education Secretary highlighted the benefits of this scheme for families in Luton South and South Bedfordshire on her visit, with breakfast clubs offering 30 minutes of free childcare, a healthy start for kids and a little more breathing room before the school bell rings.

According to new government data, parents are also motivated to take up free breakfast clubs because of the improvements it can have on their children’s wellbeing.

Many parents see them as an opportunity to socialise with other children before school (30%) and spend more time doing the activities they enjoy (28%) – offering a supportive start to the day that leads to better behaviour, and better life chances.

Rachel Hopkins MP with Denbigh Primary School students at the free breakfast club

Parents will be supported with additional time at the start of the day to attend appointments, get to work on time and run errands. In total, this means parents will be able to save up to 95 additional hours and £450 per year if their child attends free breakfast clubs every day.

With the cost of everyday essentials stretching budgets, these breakfast clubs will be a lifeline for working families simply trying to get by. When you’re raising a family, every penny counts and that’s why the Labour government is stepping in to ease the pressure and put money back in parents’ pockets. Real support for families in every corner of the country, so no one is left behind.

Delivering on Labour’s Plan for Change, the landmark free breakfast clubs are proven to get more children school-ready and break down barriers to growth, with schools urged to buy British when sourcing nutritious food for the clubs.

These clubs sit alongside Labour’s action to tackle the cost of living, with inflation falling for two months in a row, wages growing faster than prices and fuel duty frozen. Together, they show Labour’s Plan for Change is delivering for working families.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson MP and Rachel Hopkins MP with students from Denbigh Primary School

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

“Free breakfast clubs are a central part of our Plan for Change. At a time when there is so much pressure on families, they provide real help with the cost of living and ensure children start the day with a nutritious meal.

“On top of the hectic school run, parents should not have to worry about how to balance work and getting their children fed and ready for school. These clubs will break down barriers and help children settle in, focus and get the most out of their learning.

“We are delivering on our promises and giving every child the best start in life while making sure families get the support they need, wherever they live.”

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire said:

“It was an honour to be joined by the Education Secretary today at Denbigh Primary School’s free breakfast club.

We are committed to ensuring every child has the same chance to thrive. A good, healthy breakfast sets children up for the day, ready to focus, socialise and enjoy learning, while also easing the pressure on family finances.

Local breakfast clubs at Denbigh Primary School and Someries Infant School show that Labour is delivering on its promise to back working families and breakdown barriers to opportunity.”