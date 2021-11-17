Full steam ahead for new independent Luton grammar school

Moorlands, the new independent Luton grammar school that opened at the beginning of the September term, has announced details of its next phase of development.

The KHM Education Trust confirmed this week that it is “working tirelessly” in preparation for the school to move to a new bespoke site in 2023, which will enable it to offer new and expanded provision for its pupils.

The school, temporarily based in Leagrave, welcomed its first cohort of Year 7 pupils on September 6, and will shortly be opening the admission process for those pupils seeking places in Year 7 for September 2022.

Moorlands pupils

Dr Andrew Cook, the school’s head, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming the next group of Year 7 pupils, and seeing our current Year 7 progress to Year 8.”

He added that the school “aimed to offer a brand-new choice for pupils leaving primary school next summer, in a close and supportive school community where all are cared for, and all can thrive.”