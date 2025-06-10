“He will be deeply missed.”: Tributes pour in after sudden death of Dunstable headteacher

Stephen Fox. Picture: Chiltern Learning Trust

An academy in Dunstable has announced the “unexpected and sudden” death of its headteacher, and scores of people have paid tribute to their “great friend”.

Stephen Fox died after being taken to hospital on Monday, June 2. The 55-year-old had been the headteacher at Ardley Hill Academy since joining the team in 2020.

In a letter to parents and pupils, the Chiltern Learning Trust shared its gratitude to Mr Fox for his dedication to the children and the academy.

The Trust said: “Mr Fox joined Ardley Hill Academy as headteacher during the challenging years of the pandemic, and the school went from strength to strength during his time. He truly made the school the very centre of our community.

“He helped in securing ‘Good’ judgements in all areas in the last Ofsted inspection, and this was the first time in many years that the school had achieved this.”

Aside from being a “fantastic school leader”, the Trust described him as being “an incredibly likeable person that supported people and made everyone feel valued”.

The letter continued: “He was hardworking, loyal and determined, and cared deeply about every child that came to his school. He was not just a school leader, but a thoroughly decent gentleman and friend to many.”

Messages of condolence have been sent to his wife, Louise, and his three children - with a school memorial planned in the coming months for the academy to commemorate his life and service to education.

Former Dunstable mayor, Councillor Louise O’Riordan, shared her experience of her friend, Mr Fox, on Facebook.

She said: “He was the biggest cheerleader of the school and actually made it what it is today. The joy of getting the good Ofsted report shortly after was shared by many including me. It was completely deserved. Mr Fox was respected by the students which is the best sign of a true leader given the difference in age but it says so much about who he is.

“I have no doubt his legacy will live on for many years to come within the school and beyond as the pupils become adults.”

Former colleagues and pupils have also shared their tributes. One said: “Mr Fox was my form tutor when I was in year 6. Can't remember my form tutors in the years surrounding that. I guess that speaks volumes.”