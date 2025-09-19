Houghton Regis primary school told to improve in three key areas after Ofsted inspection

A primary school in Houghton Regis has been told to improve after being inspected by the education regulator, Ofsted.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Houghton Regis Primary School was assessed in a routine inspection in July, with the report released this week.

Headteacher Mrs Parmar said: “We acknowledge the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection and we want to reassure parents, carers, and families that we are already taking clear and focused action to address the areas identified.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted, which no longer gives an overall rating for schools, said the school ‘requires improvement’ in three of the four main areas of assessment.

A classroom. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Inspectors found that pupils do not achieve as well as they could.

The report stated: “Sometimes, staff do not have high expectations. Pupils can listen well and contribute to the work that they are doing.

“However, despite reminders, some pupils struggle to do this. This means that others find it difficult to concentrate on their learning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school was praised for its “friendly, happy” environment, and pupils were noted as being “respectful to staff”.

Leadership changes at the school have brought “more stability, and necessary improvements are being made”.

The report explained: “All staff and governors share a clear vision for the school and are determined to ensure the very best for the pupils.”

The curriculum is described as “broad” and “well-sequenced from Year 1”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But inspectors said: “In some subjects, pupils are not taught as well because staff do not have the subject knowledge or skills they need to do this.

“As a result, pupils do not remember as much of the important subject knowledge as they should.”

The children in the early years are “curious and inquisitive”. But Ofsted said: “...the curriculum in the early years is not as ambitious as it could be, and the learning environment reflects this.

“Children do not develop a broad range of knowledge and skills. They are not as well prepared for learning in Year 1 as they should be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite there being a “clear process for identifying pupils with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND)”, inspectors found “some pupils with SEND do not achieve as well as they could”.

Mrs Parmar added: “The school recognises the need to strengthen in areas as highlighted in the report. Whilst we are in the infancy stage of particular areas, such as the curriculum, behaviour and staff training, the impact is yet to be seen.

“I am incredibly proud to be the Headteacher at this school and want to praise and recognise the hard work of the staff.

“Our staff work tirelessly every day to provide the best possible learning experience for our pupils, and I want to sincerely thank them for their continued dedication and commitment. We are confident that with the steps we are putting in place, we will see rapid progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our priority remains giving every child the best possible start in their education, helping them to thrive both academically and personally. We are committed to working closely with our school community to ensure that our pupils have the support, guidance, and opportunities they need to succeed.”