Houghton Regis primary school told to improve in three key areas after Ofsted inspection
Houghton Regis Primary School was assessed in a routine inspection in July, with the report released this week.
Headteacher Mrs Parmar said: “We acknowledge the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection and we want to reassure parents, carers, and families that we are already taking clear and focused action to address the areas identified.”
Ofsted, which no longer gives an overall rating for schools, said the school ‘requires improvement’ in three of the four main areas of assessment.
Inspectors found that pupils do not achieve as well as they could.
The report stated: “Sometimes, staff do not have high expectations. Pupils can listen well and contribute to the work that they are doing.
“However, despite reminders, some pupils struggle to do this. This means that others find it difficult to concentrate on their learning.”
The school was praised for its “friendly, happy” environment, and pupils were noted as being “respectful to staff”.
Leadership changes at the school have brought “more stability, and necessary improvements are being made”.
The report explained: “All staff and governors share a clear vision for the school and are determined to ensure the very best for the pupils.”
The curriculum is described as “broad” and “well-sequenced from Year 1”.
But inspectors said: “In some subjects, pupils are not taught as well because staff do not have the subject knowledge or skills they need to do this.
“As a result, pupils do not remember as much of the important subject knowledge as they should.”
The children in the early years are “curious and inquisitive”. But Ofsted said: “...the curriculum in the early years is not as ambitious as it could be, and the learning environment reflects this.
“Children do not develop a broad range of knowledge and skills. They are not as well prepared for learning in Year 1 as they should be.”
Despite there being a “clear process for identifying pupils with special education needs and/or disabilities (SEND)”, inspectors found “some pupils with SEND do not achieve as well as they could”.
Mrs Parmar added: “The school recognises the need to strengthen in areas as highlighted in the report. Whilst we are in the infancy stage of particular areas, such as the curriculum, behaviour and staff training, the impact is yet to be seen.
“I am incredibly proud to be the Headteacher at this school and want to praise and recognise the hard work of the staff.
“Our staff work tirelessly every day to provide the best possible learning experience for our pupils, and I want to sincerely thank them for their continued dedication and commitment. We are confident that with the steps we are putting in place, we will see rapid progress.
“Our priority remains giving every child the best possible start in their education, helping them to thrive both academically and personally. We are committed to working closely with our school community to ensure that our pupils have the support, guidance, and opportunities they need to succeed.”