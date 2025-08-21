Houstone School celebrates pupils’ achievements on GCSE results day

Staff and pupils at Houstone School are proudly celebrating an exceptional set of GCSE results today! In achieving their excellent results, pupils have shown incredible progress from the baseline data captured when they joined the school in Year 9. A phenomenal 86% of pupils achieved a GCSE Maths grade of 4+ (compared to a national average of 59.5%) and 78% of pupils achieved a GCSE English grade of 4+ (compared to a national average of 74%).

Several pupils have made outstanding strides in their academic journey, showcasing their hard work and dedication. Special congratulations go to Aderonke Adeoye, Rudra Patel, Pawel Soltys, Olivia Jones, Aliz Dery-Boros, Alena Akitici and Summer Murnane.

Particular commendation goes to the maths, English, science and RE departments, where pupils have achieved excellent outcomes, reflecting the high standards of teaching at Houstone School.

Principal, Elizabeth English, expressed immense pride in the pupils' achievements: “Today’s results are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our pupils and staff. We are extremely proud of pupils’ achievements and are absolutely thrilled with their results. Although there is no official progress measure this year, we know our pupils have made huge progress during their time with us and will go on to achieve great things.”

Students opening their GCSE results. Photo: Advantage Schools

Houstone School is part of the high performing Advantage Schools Trust.Stuart Lock, CEO commented: “We are delighted with the outcomes at Houstone School. As our pupils prepare for the next stages of their educational journeys, whether continuing to A-levels, vocational training, or other pathways, we are confident that the skills and knowledge they have acquired will serve them well in their future endeavours.”

The school has expressed gratitude to all teachers, support staff, parents, and the wider Houghton Regis community for their continuous support and encouragement, which has made these outstanding achievements possible.