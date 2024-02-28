Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hundreds of people have signed a petition to get a pool at a Luton school repaired, after complaints over its current state.

Hajar Hassan started the change.org petition over a week ago and has 343 signatures so far, supporting the call to fix the pool at Denbigh High School on Alexandra Avenue.

Hajar called it the “cornerstone of our community”, and said: “My childhood memories are filled with the joy of swimming at the Denbigh High School pool. Unfortunately, my younger siblings are not given that same opportunity today due to the pool's current state of disrepair.”

Denbigh High School. Picture: Google Maps

Barnfield councillor Jeff Petts signed the petition and wrote: “I am a local councillor in Luton and I believe that we should do all we can to ensure all children have the right to expect schools to provide good sports facilities.”

Hajar continued: “It has served as a safe space for children and adults alike, to learn how to swim and get in some great exercise fostered a sense of community among residents. However, its current condition is preventing everyone in our community from experiencing these benefits.”

Donna Neely-Hayes, headteacher at Denbigh High School, said the swimming pool and associated building block are currently closed “for safety reasons”.

She explained: “This block was closed after Christmas following the discovery of a significant leak in the building. The state of the swimming pool is also poor and in need of extensive repair and maintenance, particularly for its heating system, which has deteriorated over the years.

“We are aware that the swimming pool, along with our other sports facilities here at the school, is well cherished and used by the local community.”

The council declined to comment as Denbigh High School is an academy, and “the council doesn’t have any direct involvement with the swimming pool repairs”.

The headteacher said the school, and Chiltern Learning Trust, are “actively exploring options to address the challenges faced by the swimming pool and the building block”.

