Inspirational Tennyson Road Primary wins National Silver Teaching Award for making a difference

Tennyson Road Primary School has been honoured with a prestigious Silver Award for ‘Making a Difference - Primary School of the Year’ in this year's Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Chosen from thousands of nominees, they will now be in with the chance of winning the highly coveted Gold Award, to be announced at a national awards ceremony in London and on BBC One’s The One Show later this year.

Tennyson Road Primary School is an outstanding-rated school where high expectations are a priority and their inclusive practice ensures that no child falls through the gap with all children succeeding and thriving.

One of the school’s strengths includes its exemplary management of pupil behaviour. It was recognised for its strong positive behaviour culture in 2022 by becoming a lead school in the government’s Behaviour Hub programme providing one-to one support to a number of other schools helping them to make improvements.

National Pearson Teaching Silver Award winners- 'Making a difference - Primary School of the Year- Tennyson Road Primary School staff and pupils

Another strength is its learning zones where pupils are encouraged to enjoy the learning journey, are highly motivated, lead their own learning where they can make huge steps and have positive learning relationships where they feel confident to take risks.

Tennyson Road Primary also provides enriching experiences through the curriculum, wow days, trips and events that extend the cultural capital for all children.

Carla Gotch, Head of School, Tennyson Road Primary School said: “We are thrilled to receive a silver award which reflects the hard work, commitment and passion of all our staff who go above and beyond to ensure all pupils develop and become the best they can be.

“The entire Tennyson Road Primary family believes that ‘no child will fail’ striving to ensure that ‘every child can’. Every detail is considered in a carefully planned 7-year journey for all our children where we believe every teacher is a teacher of SEND including developing an inclusive academic and pastoral curriculum that gives children the opportunities and skill set to achieve. We have developed the ‘Tennyson Impact’ where we continue to create a culture that enables all to succeed.”

Tennyson Road Primary School staff with their Pearson National Teaching Silver Award

Councillor Javeria Hussain, Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “Congratulations to Tennyson Road Primary School on this well-deserved award. It is a testament to the dedication of all their staff and recognises the significant impact the school continues to have on Luton’s children’s lives every day in the classroom helping them to thrive.”

Tennyson Road Primary is one of 93 deserving schools and institutions recognised as a silver winner in this year’s awards for the lasting impact they have on shaping the lives of young people.

The announcement follows tributes from celebrities, students and schools across the UK as they say thank you to all those who work in education to mark National Thank a Teacher Day.

Celebrating the whole education community, National Thank a Teacher Day and the Pearson National Teaching Awards are run by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity established over 25 years ago to celebrate the transformative impact of education, shining a spotlight on the pivotal roles teachers, support staff, colleges, schools and early years educators play in inspiring young people, every single day.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, author, former Children’s Laureate, and President of the Teaching Awards Trust, says:“The dedication and impact of those involved in educating young people is truly remarkable. Their influence extends well beyond the classroom - offering encouragement, inspiration, and unwavering support that can shape lives for years to come. That’s why National Thank a Teacher Day is an important opportunity to pause and celebrate all that they do.

"I’m also delighted to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners. Your passion and commitment to shaping the next generation is extraordinary. Thank you for the difference you make every single day."

Sharon Hague, CEO of Pearson UK, says:“Every day, educators across the UK go above and beyond to inspire, support, and shape the future generation. Today, we proudly recognise those making an extraordinary impact. Our Silver Award winners represent the very best of the profession, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their dedication and achievements. Congratulations to all of this year’s Silver winners!”

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, says:"On Thank a Teacher Day, I want to celebrate the remarkable professionals who are the backbone of our education system. Brilliant teachers make the single biggest difference to a child’s education.

"I've experienced first-hand how a great teacher can make all the difference. Teachers don't just deliver lessons – they transform lives, inspire curiosity, and build the confidence our children need to succeed. For this incredible commitment to our nation's future, we owe our teachers our deepest gratitude."