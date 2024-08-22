Lealands High School Class of 2024 thrilled with their GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The staff at Lealands are ecstatic with our GCSE results and students deserve to be too.

This record-breaking year group have built on success from our very successful recent years and we are delighted with their attainment and progress.

This year group had a very challenging start to their time at Lealands as their first two years of High School were impacted by the pandemic.

When they returned to school they were a brilliant group who we knew would do well.

Lealands students celebrating their successes

Our students worked tirelessly and achieved some fantastic results which will support them in their next steps in Year 12 and beyond.

58% of students achieved at least 5 grades 9-4 including English and mathematics. 36% of students achieved at least 5 grades 9-5 including English and mathematics. 66% of students achieved grades 9-4 in both GCSE English and mathematics. 39% of students achieved grades 9-5 in both GCSE English and mathematics. 79% of students achieved grades 9-4 in GCSE English. 67% of students achieved grades 9-4 in GCSE Maths. 69% of students achieved grades 9-5 in GCSE English. Fine Art was amongst our strongest subjects with excellent outcomes with 97% of students achieving 9-4.

Special congratulations go to: Liam who achieved three grade 9s in English, Maths and Science as well as two grade 8s and three grade 7s. Amina who achieved a grade 9, 5 grade 8s and two grade 7s including English, mathematics, science, geography, sociology and design technology. Roshni who achieved six grade 8s and two grade 7s. Kelise, our Deputy Head Girl, who achieved an average grade of 7.63. Demir, our Head Boy, who achieved an average grade of 7.50

We are delighted that six of our students achieved Progress eight scores greater than +2, an enormous well done to Nabeeha, Omer, Jahkeime, Ishrat, Shayan and Caitlin

Mr Burridge, Headteacher, said: "It was wonderful to see the joy and happiness of our students receiving their GCSE grades after such challenging times and the anxiety of the revised grading system this year. Students and staff have worked tirelessly. We are so proud of our students and wish them every success in the future."