Luton nursery deemed ‘inadequate’ after Ofsted inspection but certain aspects praised

A nursery in Luton has been given Ofsted’s lowest rating after a visit to the premises in the summer, although several aspects – including support for SEND children – were praised.

The education regulator visited Fun To Learn Nursery & Pre-School, on the Dallow Primary School site, in Dallow Road, on July 3.

In a report published this month, inspectors gave the nursery an ‘inadequate’ rating.

The inspectors found that the safeguarding arrangements were not effective.

The report stated: "The provider has failed to ensure children's welfare is assured" and "there is not an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first."

Management had policies in place, but the inspectors: "They have failed to follow the local safeguarding partner's guidance to report any concerns about a child in a prompt manner."

Fun To Learn Nursery & Pre-School declined to provide a comment.

Despite concerns, several aspects of the nursery were praised. The quality of education was rated "good", with children described as happy at the nursery and “engaged in learning most of the time”.

The report stated: "Children are relaxed and enjoy the different aspects of the learning environment."

The inspectors said: “Parents speak positively about the nursery. They say children are happy and staff communicate well. They are happy with the settling-in process. Staff reassure, support, and guide parents.”

The nursery was also commended for supporting children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and those learning English as an additional language.

Ofsted found that “sometimes, staff do not instinctively support children to progress further during child-initiated learning”.

Inspectors said: “This results in children who are, at times, less engaged in learning.”

They also gave areas for improvement, including ensuring safeguarding policies are implemented effectively and helping staff to "support all children, including children with special educational needs and/or disabilities to engage more deeply in learning."