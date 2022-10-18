Luton Nursery “immensely proud” after completing 'Outstanding' Ofsted report hat-trick

Ofsted Inspectors visited Ashcroft & Ramridge Community Nursery on August 16, and found it to be ‘Outstanding’ in all areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

This is the Luton nurseries third consecutive outstanding review.

Ofsted found that the staff's high ambitions for children are reflected in children's positive attitudes and willingness to learn, and that children “relish their time in this vibrant nursery.”

school friends a boy and two girls with school backpacks on their backs walk after class

They also noted that the managers “share their passion with staff, motivating them to do the very best they can to ensure that all children, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities and those who speak English as an additional language, access an inspirational curriculum”.

Managers Lyndsey McMaster and Ann McMaster say 'We are so proud of our team and all the hard work and dedication they have all put into achieving this. All the help and support for our families and their children.

We go above and beyond for everyone. Early years education is such an important part of children's lives in building the foundations for their future and it's so important to us all. We understand the importance of learning through play, and we strive to make each day a magical, stimulating and educational experience.'

