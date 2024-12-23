Luton primary school ‘delighted’ with ‘very positive’ Ofsted report after visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A primary school in Luton is celebrating after receiving a glowing report from education regulator, Ofsted.

The report, published earlier this month, did not have any improvements for the school, in Chaul End Lane, to make.

Inspectors did not give the school a grading after the visit in November, but will after the next inspection.

The school was described as being “large and inclusive” somewhere where “pupils are happy and feel safe”.

The report stated: “Pupils thrive at this school. They make excellent progress from their starting points. This includes pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and those who speak English as an additional language.

“Pupils feel secure and happy when at school. They listen attentively to their teachers and follow instructions without hesitation. A calm and purposeful atmosphere can be felt throughout the school.”

The school, which has over 1,000 pupils, was praised for “consistently [setting] the very highest expectations” for its students who “achieve exceptionally well”.

Inspectors said: “Teachers check pupils’ understanding methodically. Pupils respond immediately to any guidance they are given. This helps them embed and deepen their learning.

"Pupils take pride in the presentation of their work, which reflects the impact of the school’s very high expectations.”

Karen Hooker, headteacher, said: “We are delighted that Ofsted acknowledged that our pupils are making excellent progress and are excelling across the full range of subjects, this is a testament to the commitment and hard work of all our staff at Downside Primary.

"The Ofsted report was very positive and has captured the essence of our school and recognised how far we have come over the past few years.”

The school “has transformed the culture of attendance”, according to the report, thanks to “swift and personalised actions” that are taken when required.

The report also mentioned that leaders think about how they can carry on developing the curriculum. It stated: “There is no complacency from the school.

"For example, in English, they have revisited the reading curriculum for older pupils to ensure they read challenging, classical texts, such

as Oliver Twist. This has improved older pupils’ attainment in reading.”