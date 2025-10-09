Luton school crowned East of England Social Impact Champion by SuperKind

A school in Luton has been honoured by SuperKind for its social impact work. Leagrave Primary School was named regional winner for East of England in the SuperKind Social Impact Schools Award, after their commitment to help the local community. Over 1,000 schools nationwide signed up to the SuperKind Social Impact Schools Award programme, committing to placing social action and charity work at the heart of their education. SuperKind’s aim is to encourage schools to integrate social action and philanthropy into the wider curriculum.

Throughout the school year, the pupils at Leagrave Primary School recorded a total of 9622 social actions to help their school and wider community.

Students took part in a range of age-appropriate activities to support others and make a positive difference.

SuperKind’s Social Impact Schools Award runs each academic year with the organisation’s mission to educate, inspire and empower the next generation to make a difference in the world.

Leagrave Primary School student litter-picking in the local community.placeholder image
Leagrave Primary School student litter-picking in the local community.

Keren Mitchell, co-founder of SuperKind, said: “We’re thrilled to award Leagrave Primary School with SuperKind’s Social Impact Schools Award which recognises their efforts throughout the school year to carry out social actions close to their heart.

“We want schools to be able to encourage children to see themselves as changemakers, no matter their age. By giving them the tools, support, and confidence to take action, we can help them realise that their voices can have a real, lasting impact on the world around them.

“It’s been a great year and we’re looking forward to welcoming more schools to join the programme in September. We can’t wait to see what social actions next year’s young changemakers will bring to life.”

Schools looking to make a change can sign up to SuperKind’s Social Impact Schools Award here.

