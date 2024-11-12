Luton school welcomes back inspiring Oxford University Student

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An impressive Stopsley High School alumnus received a warm reception on his return.

Dhillon Laljii, who left the school in June 2022, returned to Stopsley High School to provide his insights into getting into Oxford University, and the experience of attending the world-renowned institution. He also delivered a talk during the Open Evening for parents and students in Luton. The Open Evening provided opportunity for prospective students to tour the school and hear from the Headteacher, Karen Hand, and the former student about the impact the school had on him.

Dhillon’s school life was largely shaped by his experience of autism. During his speech he spoke about how the help he received from Stopsley High School’s pastoral team was fundamental to his achievements at school and beyond. It was the pastoral team who helped him find his feet after struggling to adjust to lockdown during the pandemic and boosted his self-confidence.

Dhillon also stressed that Stopsley High School’s extra-curricular offer was also key to his admission to Oxford University; including the leadership opportunities he gained through being a student librarian. The well-rounded school experiences complimented his academic success and personal drive to attend the best university in the world. He is now reading Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at Oxford, having achieved a phenomenal set of GCSEs at Stopsley High School, four Grade 9s and five Grade 8s followed by fabulous A Level results at Luton Sixth Form, A grades in Maths, French and Politics.

Dhillon at school

The school were thrilled to welcome back Dhillon and discuss with parents the support they provide to students.

Dhillon Lalji, former Stopsley High School student, said:

“As an autistic student with some extra needs, I can tell you that I was always looked after and given the support I needed.”

“I’ve been on local and national TV and radio, I’m an autism awareness speaker who’s worked with schools and organisations all over the county and I am a student at the best university in the world, studying its flagship subject. I’ve done all of that as a Lutonian, and as a Stopsley High School student, two things which I wear as a badge of honour.”

Dhillon Laljii

Karen Hand, Headteacher at Stopsley High School, said:

“It was a pleasure welcoming back Dhillon to discuss his experiencse attending Stopsley High School and Oxford University. We are immensely proud of Dhillon and all he has accomplished, he truly embodies our core values of ambition, endeavour, and success."

“As an aspirational school, we are committed to supporting our students achieve their ambitions in their next phase of education or employment. Our aim is to ensure that every student is given the tools they need to unlock their full potential.”