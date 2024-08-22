Luton secondary school Lea Manor High School celebrates GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lea Manor High School, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, is celebrating its achievements seen today after students received their GCSE results.

Lea Manor High School is proud to announce an improvement in this year’s GCSE results, marking a positive trajectory in academic performance across the curriculum.

The school, which became part of the Chiltern Learning Trust in 2023, has seen gains in achievement, particularly in core subjects such as English and mathematics.

This year, 12 students achieved at least five GCSEs at Grade 7 or above, showcasing the school’s commitment to strong academic performance.

Headteacher Jess Pather said: “I am proud of the gains made at Lea Manor High School this academic year, which shows steady progress. Congratulations to all of the Year 11 students on their achievements. These results reflect the hard work of both students and staff, and we look forward to building on this success in the coming years.”

Among the standout performers is Nathan Soeng, who earned an exceptional set of results, including three Grade 9s, two Grade 8s, two Grade 7s, and a Distinction. Nathan’s achievements are a testament to his hard work and dedication.

Adrian Rogers, CEO of the Chiltern Learning Trust, praised the school’s journey and achievements, saying: “Since Lea Manor High School joined our Trust in 2023, we have seen the school embark on a journey of growth and improvement. These GCSE results are a clear indication of the dedication and resilience of both the students and staff. I am confident that Lea Manor High School will continue to flourish and reach even greater heights in the years to come.”

o find out more about Lea Manor High School visit: www.leamanorhighschool.org/