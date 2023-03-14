A union representing teachers in Luton has confirmed that there will be a 48-hour strike from tomorrow (March 15).

David Mingay, branch secretary of the National Education Union in Luton, said: "It is with a heavy heart that teachers across Luton will be on strike on 15th and 16th March and it is not a decision they have taken lightly.”

He apologised for the disruption and explained: “The reality is education is being disrupted daily due to staff shortages, lack of specialist teachers, and lack of additional support due to funding cuts.

Teachers went on strike last month as part of the ongoing government dispute

“We have tried repeatedly to discuss this with the government including offering talks at Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS) but they have chosen to ignore us.”

On March 15, Luton teachers will march in London calling for increased funding in schools, joined by rallying junior doctors and civil servants.

Meanwhile, junior doctors from Luton and Dunstable University Hospital will remain on strike until Thursday (March 16) .

On Thursday (March 16) NEU members from across Luton will form picket lines outside the schools before picketing at Luton Town Hall from 9am to11am.