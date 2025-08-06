Nursery and Pre-School in Luton celebrates a Good Ofsted report

Kinder City Nursery and Pre-School in Luton is celebrating a Good Ofsted rating following an inspection on June 13.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors gave the school, based in Hitchin Road, a Good rating in all categories including overall effectiveness, quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

The report stated that leaders and managers at the school, which was registered in 2015, are dedicated to improving outcomes for children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors said: “They ensure staff receive meaningful professional development opportunities to improve their practice and enhance their skills.

Kinder City Nursery and Pre-School is celebrating a Good Ofsted report

"Leaders and managers are extremely reflective and strive to adapt, improve and enhance all areas of the nursery to ensure children receive good-quality care and education.”

The arrangements for safeguarding were also found to be effective.

Inspectors described the children as confident communicators, are active and enjoy being outside, riding on bikes and going on the climbing dome. Babies balance in the ball pit and crawl through tunnels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The children also benefit from healthy, hot nutritious lunches and a menu that ensures they have a variety of healthy foods to try. They serve themselves lunch and demonstrate good behaviour when they are eating together.

Parents speak highly of how well staff settle their children and how they help them to transition to the next stage. They are pleased with how much

communication they receive about their child's day, routine and the progress they are making. Parent partnerships are strong and they have seen the nursery improve and develop.

To further improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider has been instructed it should continue to enhance the curriculum, focusing on more varied and challenging opportunities that support and extend all children's physical development and guide staff to implement a clear and consistent approach to managing children's behaviour to help support children's understanding of the expectations.