Ofsted states that pupils “experience high quality education” and “exhibit excellent behaviour” at Putteridge High School

Putteridge High School, part of the Chiltern Learning Trust family, has been praised for its exceptional wider experiences and highly ambitious curriculum according to Ofsted.

Putteridge High School in Luton has received an extremely positive Ofsted report after inspectors visited the school. The inspectors were overwhelmed at how significantly it had improved in all four areas since its last review, which judged it to be good. While this inspection was ungraded, Ofsted has signalled that Putteridge High School is likely to be graded as outstanding in all four areas on their next inspection which will take place in the near future.

Led by Headteacher David Graham and the leadership team, the school has undergone an impressive journey whereby students now thrive academically, feel safe, and access exceptional opportunities outside of the classroom. This has seen the school achieve some of the highest attendance percentages on a national scale and above average GCSE examination results. This school is a community that pupils are happy and proud to be part of. Pupils themselves say their school is one “where everyone’s differences are accepted, and everyone is equal.”

David Graham, Headteacher of Putteridge High School, said: “This is a wonderful Ofsted report and a true reflection of the incredible progress our community has made. I am thrilled that it recognised our focus on students’ personal development and our school’s vision to build ‘First Class Futures’ for every child.”

Headteacher David Graham with students at Putteridge High School.

“We have a commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals with the skills and aspirations to succeed in all areas of life and this is evident throughout the findings of the report. Students and staff excelled, receiving brilliant and well-deserved recognition.”

“I am grateful to the whole community for their continued support and commitment to excellence that shaped this great report.”

According to the inspectors, pupils “display a strong commitment to their learning” and the broad and rich curriculums at the school enhance their understanding of the world. They are prepared “exceptionally well for the next steps in their education” and receive high quality guidance and care.

The school’s “expert” teachers empower pupils to become independent learners. They deliver knowledge in well-sequenced chunks, encouraging deep understanding and long-term retention. These expert teachers have helped students to become “subject experts” themselves, can articulate “effectively” and “debate well.”

Pupils “meet leaders’ exceptionally high expectations for their learning” by working “extremely hard to be ‘first class learners’ and responsible citizens”, which aligns with Putteridge’s values and ethos.

Beyond academics, the school offers “an impressive range of opportunities for pupils through the first-class character journey” with thoroughly planned wider experiences that develop “their talents and interests.” Inspectors commended these as being exceptional, and highlighted the “extraordinary choice of clubs, trips, and opportunities” available. Opportunities like this provide “remarkable support for pupils’ personal development” and prepare for a ‘First Class Future’ in the wider world.

Students actively support “local and national charities” including food banks and hospices. They are encouraged to “look after their physical and mental health” through well triangulated and informative form time learning and assembly curriculums that focus on global affairs and students’ mental wellbeing. Students also receive “high quality careers advice” giving them autonomy over the choices they make in the future.

In the report, with an inspection date of November 2024, staff and early career teachers (ECTs) expressed that they feel well supported with their well-being and workload. They “benefit from high-quality training through the Trust” which contributes to the “quality of education” that is “consistently strong.”

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “I am delighted to see this exemplary Ofsted report. We are proud to have Putteridge High School as a valued member of our Trust and enjoy working with the school to drive standards.

“The school has consistently demonstrated high aspirations. The inspector’s observations highlighted our school’s focus on high standards, ambitious goals, and inspirational learning for all pupils including those with special education needs and disabilities. We look forward to continuing our support and celebrating their achievements as they maintain their excellence.”

The full report is available here - https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/144311