Putteridge High School celebrates best-ever GCSE results
This year’s outcomes reflect the hard work and dedication of both the students and staff.
David Graham, Headteacher, said: “Putteridge High School is an outstanding community where students excel academically year on year. We are very proud of all the work and achievements of our students.”
Several students achieved particularly notable results:
- Natalie Mouyiassi earned seven Grade 9s.
- Chrystal Leary achieved six Grade 9s.
- Samiha Ahmed received five Grade 9s.
Adrian Rogers, CEO of Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “These excellent results at Putteridge High School are a clear reflection of the dedication and hard work of the students, staff, and leadership team.
“Under David Graham's guidance, the school continues to go from strength to strength, consistently raising the bar for academic achievement.
“At Chiltern Learning Trust, we are proud to support Putteridge High School as they help students reach their full potential and prepare them for a bright future."
