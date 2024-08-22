QES 2024 GCSE exam results
Highlights include:
-
48% of students gained a grade 9-5 in Maths
-
52% of students gained a grade 9-5 in English
-
100% of students gained 9-4 in Chemistry
-
97% of students gained 9-4 in Physics
-
97% of students gained 9-4 in Biology
-
62% of students gained a grade 9-4 in Maths
-
67% of students gained a grade 9-4 in English
-
Average grade for all pupils 4.1
In 7 subjects an incredible 100% of students attained 9-5.
Headteacher Mrs McPherson commented:
"We are extremely proud of what our Year 11 students have accomplished. Their dedication to their studies over the past year is reflected in their outstanding results, and we wish them all the best as they move forward. We're also excited to welcome many of them to our new Sixth Form, QE6.
Our teachers have, as always, gone above and beyond to support our students through their exams, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to them for their unwavering commitment to both our school and its students.
The school continues to make great strides, and we are eager to keep advancing as we strive to provide the highest quality education for our students."
