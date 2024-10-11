Radio LaB shortlisted for two Community Radio Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Radio LaB – the University of Bedfordshire’s on-campus community radio station – has been shortlisted for two prizes at this year’s Community Radio Awards, celebrating stations across the UK.

The station has been shortlisted for ‘Live Event or Outside Broadcast of the Year’ for its coverage of BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Luton, which saw student presenters invited to the three-day festival to broadcast live and speak to a host of music stars and presenter Greg James.

Radio LaB’s second nomination comes in the category of ‘Community Show of the Year’ for the Ampthill Past Memories project, which featured residents of the town sharing their unique memories and stories of decades gone by.

Terry Lee, Senior Tutor in Radio & Audio and co-ordinator of Radio LaB, said: “It’s an incredible achievement for Radio LaB to have two of its programmes shortlisted for the 2024 Community Radio Awards. As one of the few universities in the UK with its own community radio station, the University of Bedfordshire offers our students a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience.

“These nominations reflect the variety of content, creativity and hard work of our students, and we’re always open to collaborating with local events & community organisations to create meaningful, impactful content.”

The Radio LaB team worked on the Ampthill Past Memories project in collaboration with the University’s Culture & Community Engagement Team.

Leona Fensome, Heritage Projects Officer, added: “Regional community heritage and the memories within, is increasingly important when it comes to place-based projects. It's absolutely heart-warming to see Ampthill Past Memories recognised and valued for its local history. This podcast series is an excellent example of a community-led idea, supported by both our students at the multi award-winning Radio LaB and the Culture and Community Engagement team."

The winners will be announced at the Community Radio Awards in Cardiff on 16 November. Keep an eye on the University’s social media feeds @uniofbedsnews for updates.

Martin Steers, awards Chair, added: “All those shortlisted should be proud of what they do for their Station and their communities, and we wish all the finalists good luck and we look forward to welcoming them to Cardiff in November.”