Luton schools have been busy planning various events for prospective students, over the upcoming weeks.

Open days are the perfect opportunity for parents and potential students, to get an idea of a school’s ethos and compatibility and see how they’d fit in.

In return, the schools get the chance to showcase the curriculum, offer tours of the facilities, and answer any questions you may have.

Two Elementary School Pupils Wearing Uniform Using Digital Tablet At Desk

Here are some upcoming open day dates, for your calendar:

Queen Elizabeth School (Crawley Green Rd, LU2 9AG) – Tuesday, September 27.

Lealands High School (Sundon Park Rd, LU3 3AL) – Wednesday, September 28.

Denbigh High School (Alexandra Ave, LU3 1HE) – (Open week) October 3 - October 21.

The Chalk Hills Academy (Leagrave High St, LU4 0NE) – Thursday, October 6.

Cardinal Newman Catholic School (Warden Hill Rd, LU2 7AE) – Thursday, October 6.

Challney boys (Stoneygate Rd, LU4 9TJ) – Thursday, October 13.

Challney girls (Addington Way, LU4 9FJ) – Thursday, October 13.