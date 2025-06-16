Schools from Chiltern Learning Trust outperform national averages in school attendance

Five Luton secondary schools from Chiltern Learning Trust have been recognised among the top state secondary schools in the region for attendance.

Putteridge High School, Challney High School for Girls, Challney High School for Boys, Denbigh High School, and Cedars Upper School are part of the Trust and have consistently demonstrated strong attendance rates.

Official data from the Department for Education’s school census shows that five of Chiltern Learning Trust’s secondary schools in Bedfordshire are reporting absence rates below 7.5%, significantly outperforming national averages. This clearly demonstrates that attendance across the board is strong and continually improving.

The average for overall attendance at schools across Chiltern Learning Trust is notably higher than the national, with secondary schools outperforming by 1.7% and primary schools by 0.2%. The Trust also boasts lower than national persistent absence rates (pupils with an absence rate higher than 10%) at both primary and secondary levels, with secondary schools performing 4.3% better than the national absence average and primary schools 1% better.

Neil Mills, Deputy Director of School Improvement at Chiltern Learning Trust, said that a collaborative approach and robust attendance management processes have been central to these impressive figures.

The five schools uphold a strong record of academic and pastoral excellence, with their attendance figures reflecting this commitment. Putteridge High School is currently 3.1% above the national average in overall attendance, Challney High School for Girls is 2.4% above, Denbigh High School is 2.6% above, Cedars Upper School is 2.1% above, and Challney High School for Boys is 1.8% above.

Neil Mills, Deputy Director of School Improvement at Chiltern Learning Trust, said: “We are so very proud of the progress we’ve made and the clear direction we’re heading in. A collaborative approach with our schools, robust attendance management processes, and an unwavering focus on supporting pupils to attend, have been central to these impressive figures.

“Across our schools, we maintain a culture of high expectations and support that effectively engages our entire community. Our fundamental goal is to make sure that every child loves coming to school.

“This commitment remained a sharp focus even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our schools worked tirelessly to ensure students felt safe, supported, and connected, understanding that every day is an opportunity for learning and growth.

“We are proud of the strong relationships we have built with all our parents and carers and strive to give every child a reason to love coming to school, no matter their individual barriers.”

Consistent attendance is a cornerstone of academic achievement and personal development. According to a recent report from the Department for Education, pupils who attended school nearly everyday in Year 11 were almost twice as likely to achieve a Grade 5 in their English and Maths GCSEs.

But beyond academic gains, regular school attendance plays a huge role in encouraging a sense of belonging, promoting mental well-being, and equipping students with the foundational skills necessary for future education and employment.

Neil continued: “Our rising attendance rates, across Chiltern Learning Trust, reflect a shared understanding within our community that being present is the first step towards unlocking potential. It allows students to engage fully not just in classroom discussions, but also in the rich array of extracurricular activities linked to our curriculum.

“This is where true personal development happens. From understanding social norms to building resilience and teamwork, all of this is learning, forming the fundamental building blocks that underpin academic achievement and prepare our students for life beyond school.

“While these achievements are significant, we are ambitious. Continuing to build on these strong attendance rates and push even higher remains our top priority. We are dedicated to providing an educational experience that empowers every pupil to achieve their potential.”

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “We were thrilled to see our schools receive well-deserved recognition of their above-average attendance.

“The success of these schools serves as an inspiring example of how a commitment to high expectations and the prioritisation of attendance can lead to exceptional outcomes for young people.”

You can read more about CLT’s initiatives here: www.chilternlearningtrust.org