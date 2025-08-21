Standout success for Stopsley as students collect GCSE results

Lidia

Stopsley High School students celebrated their GCSE results together this morning, following two years of endeavour and ambition.

GCSE Results Day 2025 was filled with positivity, as students eagerly, and a little nervously, opened their envelopes. The hall was soon buzzing with excitement and smiles, as students saw their hard work rewarded with fantastic results.

We are delighted to announce that our Year 11 results have once again shown significant improvement across a wide range of measures this year, reflecting our ongoing upward trajectory of success as a school. We are proud to share increases in both our Attainment 8 and Progress 8 scores, marking consistent year-on-year progress. Although Progress 8 will not be used as an official government measure this year, we are thrilled to report a Progress 8 score of +0.12 which is a significant improvement from last year’s. This demonstrates that our students have made above-expected progress, based on their Cognitive Ability Test scores (CATs), which served as our internal benchmark for target setting this cohort in the absence of KS2 results.

Thisal

There has also been a marked rise in the number of students achieving grades 7, 8 and 9 in both English and Maths. Showing many of our students achieve the top grades.

Furthermore, many students not only met but exceeded their targets, securing places on their chosen next steps in education, employment or training. We are incredibly proud to have supported them in reaching and even surpassing their potential.

Alongside the success of all the students, some individual achievements include:

● Thisal who successfully achieved Grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Geography and Grade 8 in Design & Technology, Physical Education and Maths.

Year 11 boys celebrating

● Lidia, achieved outstanding results, including Grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Drama, English Language, English Literature, Polish, and Sociology, as well as a Level 2 Distinction in Child Development and Grade 8s in Maths and Spanish. Remarkably, Lidia accomplished all of this whilst also immersing herself in the extracurricular opportunities including her superb performance as Shrek in Shrek the Musical, demonstrating exceptional commitment to both her academic studies and the wider school community.

● Dua, who joined our school from abroad in October of Year 11, performed exceptionally, taking advantage of all of the support provided to catch up by her teachers and gaining incredible grades of 7, 8 and 9s across six of her subjects.

● Two of our students, who have experienced adversity and demonstrated resilience and dedication while in care, have surpassed their target grades in every subject, showing that hard work truly pays off. Their achievements are a testament not only to their determination, but also to the ongoing support and encouragement provided by their teachers, pastoral staff, carers and all staff who have helped create a nurturing and inspiring environment for them to succeed.

Karen Hand, Headteacher at Stopsley High School, said: “I am beyond delighted for our incredible students that they are able to see their hard work, positive attitude and resilience reflected in their results. It is just as special an experience for staff as it is for the students. We watch them open their results and then celebrate the good news with them, including celebrating with their families.

Katie and Tegan

“At Stopsley High School we firmly believe in celebrating and supporting each unique student in equal measure, by acknowledging the progress they have made from a range of starting points including overcoming individual barriers and managing personal challenges.”