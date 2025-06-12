Tesco shopper selects local school to receive a £5,000 donation

The Chiltern School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 donation.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tesco customers at Houghton Regis Express were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

The Chiltern School was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Foster, director of operations at The Chiltern School, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous £5,000 donation, which will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our SEN pupils. This funding allows us to enhance our outdoor learning spaces, creating inclusive, sensory-rich environments where every child can explore, grow, and thrive. With this support, we are not just building better outdoor facilities—we're building confidence, connection, and a love of learning for all.”

Tesco Golden Grants

Over one hundred Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.