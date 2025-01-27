The Stockwood Park Academy celebrates 'Good' rating in latest Ofsted inspection

Principal Mumin Humayun and students from The Stockwood Park Academy

The Stockwood Park Academy is proud to announce that it has received a ‘Good’ rating in all judgement areas in its recent Ofsted inspection. The report highlights the school’s commitment to high standards and the fostering of a positive and inclusive learning environment for all students.

The Ofsted report commended the school for creating a strong sense of community and belonging. Inspectors noted that "Pupils are proud of their school. The school works closely with pupils and their families to build a positive culture of belonging and mutual respect. This culture is enhanced by the various multicultural events celebrating difference and diversity. The school is a warm, welcoming community."

Principal Mumin Humayun expressed pride in the school’s achievement: “This judgement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, pupils, and their families. We strive to provide an environment where every pupil feels valued, supported, and empowered to achieve their full potential. Our focus on diversity and inclusivity is at the heart of everything we do, and it is wonderful to see this recognised in the inspection.” The report highlighted the school’s ongoing efforts to engage with families and celebrate the diversity of its staff and pupils. Multicultural events, assemblies, and initiatives are key aspects of the school’s mission to promote understanding and appreciation of different cultures.

In addition, the report states that “Leaders have acted with determination and drive to improve the school. Recognising that there are no quick fixes, the school’s curriculum has been carefully developed and built over time. The curriculum is ambitious for all pupils, with increasing numbers studying the English baccalaureate.”

Recent Culture Day at the school

Cathy Barr, Deputy CEO of Advantage Schools added, “We are thrilled with the “Good” Ofsted judgements. They reflect the incredible sense of community we have built at The Stockwood Park Academy. This report is a tribute to the work of colleagues and pupils, and the support of families. We remain committed to continuous improvement and ensuring that every child in our care thrives academically, socially, and emotionally.”

The school will continue to build on this success, working to further enhance its curriculum, support systems, and enrichment opportunities for students. Parents and prospective families are encouraged to visit the school to see firsthand the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere that has been praised by Ofsted.