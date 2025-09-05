Tithe Farm Careers Day

Children enjoying learning about being a paramedic and a fire fighter

Tithe Farm Primary School recently hosted its first-ever Careers Day, giving pupils the chance to meet professionals from a wide range of industries.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors included representatives from the fire brigade, police, paramedics, the British Army, an aviation expert, a marketing specialist, a community sports coach, and Luton Town Football Club. The day aimed to inspire children, show how different careers contribute to the community, and encourage high aspirations for the future.

Tithe Farm Primary School is celebrating the success of its first-ever Careers Day, an event designed to open children’s eyes to the wide range of opportunities available to them and to help them see how different careers work together to support the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day brought together an inspiring mix of visitors, including the fire brigade, a police officer, a paramedic, the British Army, an aviation expert, a marketing expert, a community sports coach, and representatives from Luton Town Football Club. Each visitor spoke passionately about their chosen profession, sharing insights into their daily work and the pathways that led them there.

Members of the Grenadier Guards speaking to the children about a career in the military

Pupils were encouraged to ask questions, explore the variety of roles on offer, and think about how their own interests and talents might shape their futures. The event also highlighted how many different careers – from emergency services to business, sport, and the military – are connected in supporting and strengthening the community.

Teachers and staff praised the visitors for their time and enthusiasm, noting the positive impact the day had on inspiring students to aim high and consider a wide range of future possibilities.