Traffic restrictions in place around Dunstable school to ‘create better environment’

Icknield Lower School. Picture: Google Maps

Traffic will be stopped from travelling down a busy school road this week as part of a Central Bedfordshire Council scheme to make school streets safer.

Following complaints about inconsiderate parking outside Icknield Lower School, on Burr Street, the ‘School Street’ trial will start on Wednesday, February 28 to temporarily stop vehicles from driving down the road during school drop-off and pick-up times.

The scheme will be trialled until May 24, with motorists prevented from using the road between from 8.20am to 9am and 2.45pm to 3.30pm during term time.

Central Bedfordshire Council explained: “Residents of Burr Street will maintain access at all times, as will emergency services and anyone with accessibility needs.”

Headteacher Mrs Glynn Stirling said: “Dunstable Icknield Lower School is proud to be part of the 'School Streets' initiative. The aim of this initiative is to improve air quality and create a better and safer environment for pupils, parents and residents in Burr Street during two very busy periods in the day.

“This initiative also promotes walking and sustainable travel to school, helping children to form healthy habits early to support their physical and mental health.”

The scheme was welcomed by Dunstable Town Councillor Greg Alderman, who put forward the motion.