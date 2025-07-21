University of Bedfordshire celebrates rapid rise in student satisfaction across major national surveys
Over the past three years, satisfaction among students across undergraduate, postgraduate taught, and postgraduate research programmes has risen steadily, placing Bedfordshire among the most improved institutions in the UK.
The 2025 National Student Survey shows continued progress across all areas, with improvements in 26 out of 27 questions and positivity scores rising across the board, part of a consistent four-year trend of improvement to the undergraduate student experience.
In the East of England, the University achieved standout regional placements:
- 1st for Learning Opportunities
- 2nd for Assessment & Feedback and Student Voice
- 3rd for Teaching on my course
Vice Chancellor Professor Rebecca Bunting said: “These results reflect the progress we’re making in providing students with an inclusive, supportive, and high-quality learning environment. The improvements we’ve made, particularly in feedback, academic support, and student voice, are clearly being recognised by our students.”
In the 2024 Postgraduate Taught Experience Survey (PTES), the University achieved an outstanding 3rd place nationally out of 107 UK institutions, highlighting Bedfordshire as a top destination for postgraduate taught students.
The University ranked:
- 1st for Engagement
- 1st for Community
- 2nd for Teaching and Learning
- 2nd for Organisation and Management
- 3rd for Assessment and Feedback
Professor Bunting continued: “Our students clearly value both the academic rigour and the supportive, inclusive environment we offer. These rankings show we are delivering an experience that’s intellectually rewarding and professionally relevant.”
The most dramatic improvement has come in the 2025 Postgraduate Research Experience Survey (PRES), where overall satisfaction at Bedfordshire rose from 73% to 83%, moving the University from the bottom quartile into the second quartile of the sector.
This places Bedfordshire well above many of its peers, with exceptional national rankings out of 89 institutions:
- 2nd for Progression
- 2nd for Research Skills
- 3rd for Professional Development
These outcomes provide evidence of the University's commitment to postgraduate researcher development, supervision quality, and a supportive research culture.
Professor Bunting said: “To place in the top three nationally for key PRES measures is a fantastic achievement and reflects the strength and impact of the improvements we've made."
Summing up the improvements across undergraduate, postgraduate taught, and research programmes, Professor Bunting added: “These results show that the hard work of our staff is making a difference. It’s great to see that students are recognising the improvements we’ve made, and that this progress is reflected across all three surveys.”