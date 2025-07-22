University secures funding to improve community access to green spaces

The University of Bedfordshire has secured funding for a new initiative which aims to improve health, access, and connections to nature, with a particular focus on those identified as facing barriers to access, such as people with disabilities and minority ethnic communities.

The University’s strand of the project will led by Professor Nasreen Ali, Professor of Public Health Equality, alongside Dr Erica Cook, Associate Professor and Chartered Psychologist, and Professor Gurch Randhawa, Director of the Institute for Health Research.

Working in partnership with Luton’s ethnically diverse Muslim population, the project will co-create activities and experiences that are meaningful, accessible, and culturally relevant. Planned activities include guided community walks, storytelling in natural settings, creative workshops, and the development of bespoke resources designed to support sustained engagement with nature and promote a lasting sense of belonging in green spaces and the countryside.

Professor Ali said: “Nature should be accessible to everyone, but for many communities this is still not the case. This project aims to collaborate with Luton’s diverse Muslim community to develop inclusive, culturally meaningful ways for communities to connect with green spaces and the countryside. The approach is designed to support wellbeing and encourage positive health behaviours in ways that feel natural and sustainable”.

This new project will build on the success of the Chalkscapes project and the award-winning Collaborative Targeted Outreach Programme (CTOP). The same participatory and inclusive approach, rooted in deep community engagement and empowerment, will now be applied to environmental inclusion. The aim is to connect diverse communities with the health, wellbeing, and cultural benefits of nature and the countryside.

In addition to supporting environmental inclusion, the funding will also enhance the University of Bedfordshire’s Cultural Education work, based within the Culture and Community Engagement team. Delivered in partnership with Luton Borough Council and aligned with the Civic Agreement between the two institutions, this element of the project aims to further strengthen the University's civic mission by expanding access to cultural learning and creative opportunities.

Emma Gill, Head of Culture and Community Engagement at the University of Bedfordshire, added: “The success of this bid is a powerful example of what can be achieved through strong external and internal partnerships. The University’s internal ecology, its people, partnerships, and shared values, have been central to shaping this work and ensuring its relevance to the communities we serve.”