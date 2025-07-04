University’s business support programme extended to 2026

The University of Bedfordshire and Central Bedfordshire Council have announced the extension of their successful Business Growth and Innovation Programme, supported by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), until March 2026.

Delivered by the University’s Research & Innovation Service, the programme provides local businesses with access to expert support designed to improve innovation, increase productivity and drive sustainable growth. Over the past year, the initiative has supported more than 129 businesses across the region, offering a range of fully funded workshops, consultancy, and capital grants.

Now, following positive feedback and strong demand, the initiative will now continue until March 2026 – helping even more Central Bedfordshire businesses to unlock growth opportunities and adapt to evolving market conditions.

Professor Andrew Church, Pro Vice Chancellor for Research & Innovation at the University of Bedfordshire, said: “Universities have an important role to play in supporting inclusive economic growth, particularly in regions like Central Bedfordshire. We are pleased to be continuing this valuable partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council, building on the strong results achieved so far. Through the programme, we will continue to help SMEs across the region adopt innovative practices and strengthen their resilience for the future.”

Since its launch in 2024, the programme has delivered over 20 practical workshops, focused on key topics such as digital transformation and sustainability. In addition, £177,000 in capital grants has been awarded to 34 businesses, enabling them to invest in new technologies, improve operations and develop innovative products and services.

The programme – part of the Government’s UKSPF initiative – will continue to offer a wide range of fully-funded support, including:

One-to-one consultancy and tailored advice to address business challenges and support long-term strategic growth

to address business challenges and support long-term strategic growth A series of workshops and short courses on topics such as reducing risk in developing new products, using advanced technologies like AI, and improved use of digital tools

on topics such as reducing risk in developing new products, using advanced technologies like AI, and improved use of digital tools Support with graduate recruitment, helping businesses bring fresh skills and ideas into their workforce

Anna Bosworth, Head of Investment, Employment & Skills at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We are delighted to continue working with the University of Bedfordshire to deliver this impactful programme. The University’s expertise has helped local businesses become more innovative, confident and competitive. We’ve already seen real progress across the region and look forward to supporting even more businesses over the next year.”

The Central Bedfordshire Business Growth and Innovation Programme is designed for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) based in the Central Bedfordshire area. It forms part of the University’s wider commitment to supporting business, skills development and economic growth across the region. To find out more about the programme, watch a short video and read case studies from participating businesses, visit: www.beds.ac.uk/ukspf-cbc

Businesses interested in registering for support can enquire at: www.beds.ac.uk/ukspf-CBC-support