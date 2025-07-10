Warden Hill Juniors celebrates 'Good' OFSTED rating across all key areas

Warden Hill Junior School is celebrating a significant achievement after being rated ‘Good’ in all areas by Ofsted following a full inspection held on June 17 and 18.

The report, published this week, praised the school’s inclusive culture, ambitious curriculum, and strong leadership, marking a moment of pride for staff, pupils, and the wider school community.

Inspectors evaluated the school across four key areas: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management. In each category, Warden Hill was found to be consistently strong, with the report stating: “Pupils thrive at this inclusive school. They understand and can articulate the school values, which underpin the choices they make. Pupils are respectful and tolerant of those around them. They value the diversity of people who make up their school community.”

The report also highlighted the school’s high expectations for behaviour, which pupils meet with enthusiasm. Pupils are encouraged to take on leadership roles and are given a valued voice in shaping their school experience, contributing to a positive and inclusive learning environment.

Pupils at Warden Hill Junior School celebrate with Headteacher Mrs Rebecca Lightfoot.

A particular strength noted by Ofsted was the school’s ambitious and well-structured curriculum, especially in subjects such as art, maths, and early reading. The inspectors recognised the school's careful planning for pupils with special educational needs, including well-considered adaptations to remove barriers to learning.

Warden Hill’s efforts to improve attendance were also praised. The school works closely with families to overcome challenges, leading to improved pupil attendance rates. In addition, the inspection recognised the school’s comprehensive approach to pupils’ wider development, including education about different cultures, religions, healthy lifestyles, and online safety.

Headteacher Rebecca Lightfoot expressed her pride in the outcome:

“I am immensely proud of the children and staff who work incredibly hard at Warden Hill. We have a strong sense of community that runs through every part of our school and is always noticed by visitors.”

She added: “This achievement is a direct result of our dedication, collaboration, and belief in our shared vision.” Mrs. Lightfoot also extended her thanks to parents, governors, and the local authority for their continued support.

The full Ofsted report is now available to read on the Ofsted website.

Warden Hill Junior School currently has limited places available in Years 3 and 6. Parents interested in applying can do so via Luton Borough Council’s school admissions page.