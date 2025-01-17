"We know that there is still a lot to do": Dunstable academy told to improve by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An academy in Dunstable has been told it requires improvement in three key areas after being visited by Ofsted inspectors.

A report into Queensbury Academy, published this week, found that “sometimes teachers do not deliver the curriculum well enough”.

The inspectors said: “They deliver subject content without checking pupils’ understanding. This means teachers do not have a sufficiently precise idea how well pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), are doing.”

This meant that while some “pupils do not always receive appropriate help in a timely manner and they fall behind”, others “do not benefit from sufficiently high levels of challenge”.

Queensbury School. Picture: Google Maps

Headteacher, Helen Palmer, said: “We know that there is still a lot to do to ensure that the standards are even better, and we are working hard to address the areas for improvement that have been identified.”

The secondary school and sixth form, in Langdale Road, is run by Anthem Schools Trust and was visited by Ofsted inspectors in October 2024.

Pupils at the academy “behave well in social time” and are “polite and friendly to each other and to adults”.

The report read: “They show consideration towards their peers and respect each other’s differences.”

While pupils’ behaviour in lessons has improved over time, inspectors says that "there is more to be done.” The report stated: “The trust must ensure that staff are consistent in ensuring high standards of conduct throughout the school.”

Inspectors told the trust to “support all staff to understand the needs of pupils with SEND, and adapt the curriculum to meet their needs”.

Ms Palmer, continued: “We are pleased the Ofsted inspectors recognised that students at Queensbury enjoy coming to school and have good relationships with their peers and with staff. We were also delighted to see our sixth form singled out for particular praise.

“Ofsted acknowledged that a lot of the school’s work to drive improvement is at an early stage, with staff recognising that there is more to do to ensure that students benefit from a high-quality education.”

Those studying at the school, and particularly in the sixth form “benefit from the school’s high expectations of what they should accomplish”.

Inspectors said: “They are supported to achieve well and are, rightly, proud of the high-quality work they produce.”