Wigmore Primary students compete in TAG rugby at Northampton Saints Schools Cup
The pupils played against five different teams, from Milton Keynes, Northampton and Dunstable at the tournament. The core values of rugby – teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship – were the main focus of the day. Wigmore Primary School didn’t bring home the cup, however the children were inspired to take up the game more regularly after having the opportunity to pay in a professional sports arena. They also had their photo taken with the Premiership Rugby Trophy.
Mr Johnston, headteacher of Wigmore Primary School, said: “Physical education and sporting opportunities at Wigmore are of the highest quality. Our PE teachers, Mr Marshall and Mr Whadcoat, provide daily teaching and learning opportunities that prioritise skill development. As a result, the children apply the skills they learn about a range of different invasion games, TAG rugby being just one of these. It was great to see the children enjoy their rugby and compete against schools across the east of England. Well done to all involved who made this day happen for the young people at Wigmore and all the other schools that took part."
