Wigmore Primary students compete in TAG rugby at Northampton Saints Schools Cup

On Tuesday 17 June, students from Wigmore Primary School in Luton travelled to Franklins Gardens in Northampton to compete in TAG rugby against other schools from the East of England in the Northampton Saints Schools Cup.

The pupils played against five different teams, from Milton Keynes, Northampton and Dunstable at the tournament. The core values of rugby – teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship – were the main focus of the day. Wigmore Primary School didn’t bring home the cup, however the children were inspired to take up the game more regularly after having the opportunity to pay in a professional sports arena. They also had their photo taken with the Premiership Rugby Trophy.